Look out Strictly judges! These pros are all after your jobs and Shhh! – we think they’d be better

The Strictly Come Dancing judges may need to watch out as these pro dancers are seemingly eyeing up their jobs.

The BBC dancing show is back on our screens every Saturday night and each weekend the judges deliver their comments and scores to the contestants and their pros.

But next year, could we see a completely different judging line-up? Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke may want to look away now as these pros are after their jobs!

Karen said her “next move” would involve judging (Credit: ITV)

Strictly judges – who wants their jobs?

Karen Hauer

Professional dancer Karen Hauer has become the latest pro to discuss potentially switching to judging. In a new interview, Karen admitted that becoming a judge would be her “next move”.

She told the Radio Times: “Right now, I’m really happy with being a professional on Strictly, and to continue spreading that love of dance. As clichéd as it sounds, it can change your life, and some people still have no idea.

“But also, I’d love to be a judge on Strictly. I love to teach and I love to guide people. I think that’s my calling, my next step.”

Could Gorka end up becoming a judge next? (Credit: ITV)

Gorka Marquez

He recently exited the 2023 series with his celeb partner Nikita Kanda, but could Gorka end up moving to the judging panel next year?

Well, Gorka has previously expressed his desire to get in the judging seat. Speaking to HELLO! in January, Gorka said: “I will dance for as long as my body allows it, but I would love to be in the chair like Craig and Anton – and give an opinion.”

We’ve love to see it!

Could Gio ever replace Craig or Anton? (Credit: Cover Images)

Giovanni Pernice

Another pro dancer who has teased an interest in becoming a judge on Strictly is Giovanni Pernice. The Italian hunk is a favourite on the BBC show.

This year he’s dancing with Amanda Abbington. But next year, could he be on the panel?

Giovanni admitted he would like to take on the new role, saying on Lorraine last year: “It’s something that I would love to do in the future, judging in general.”

He was also backed by a fellow dancer last month. Joanne Clifton told Betway: “I can see Giovanni Pernice going for it [the judging role] in a couple of years’ time. He could definitely be a Bruno Tonioli type on the panel, as he and Anton have their show together. He has a great personality.”

Vito said he’d like to do a judging role (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly judges 2023

Vito Coppola

This month, Vito Coppola – who is paired with Ellie Leach on this year’s series – teased that he would like to become a judge.

Speaking to Express.co.uk at the Pride Of Britain Awards, Vito said it would be “a big dream” to become a judge on Strictly.

He added: “But I feel like, you know I’m still at the beginning. I just came from Italy so I don’t know when, but I mean they’re like the best example to follow, so it would be a pleasure one day. But now let’s keep our feet on the ground and I’m still in my second year!”

Strictly continues this Saturday (October 14) from 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

