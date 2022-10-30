Strictly fans fume over judges’ behaviour towards Hamza Yassin following his apology to Jowita

Strictly Come Dancing fans are furious over the judges’ behaviour towards Hamza Yassin.

The wildlife presenter has become the bookies favourite to waltz home with the glitterball trophy.

Strictly Come Dancing judges on Halloween night (Credit: BBC)

But in last night’s show he ended up on the middle of the leaderboard – and fans think they know why.

Hamza received a nine from Motsi Mabuse and eights from Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas.

One tweeted: “Scoring is all over the place as usual. Hamza so undermarked. #Strictly.”

A second said: “Hamza’s routine did not deserve that position on the leaderboard.”

A third said: “Not even saying this out of bias but Hamza and Jowita were undermarked to hell this evening.”

Another added: “VOTE HAMZA AND JOWITA! UNDERSCORED.”

Meanwhile, Hamza was overheard by viewers apologising to his professional partner Jowita Przystał last night.

Strictly judges under fire

In last night’s live show, the pair danced a tango to Chris Issak classic Wicked Game.

But while everything looked like it went to plan, Hamza was overheard apologising to Jowita.

Hamza was heard saying sorry to Jowita repeatedly before they got their scores from the judges.

However, the judges were mostly positive about the favourite to win’s performance.

Anton however did have a criticism for the wildlife cameraman.

“Hamza you are really an accomplished ballroom dancer,” he told him.

“You’ve danced some ballroom dances in this series that have been super duper. Your position has been immaculate with Jowita and you move across the floor with great power.

Viewers loved Hamza’s performance (Credit: BBC)

“Today, not your best and let me tell you the reason why,” as the audience booed.

Anton continued: “Honestly, you wear one wig and everybody boos you.

“It’s your left arm. When you’re turning into promenade you tend to open through your left arm.

That man is just a ray of sunshine and what a wonderful partnership.

“You’ve got to turn your whole body so this left arm remains in that bent position and you keep this sharp, immaculate frame, which you can do.”

Anton then said if Hamza can fix that position, then he will be on the “next level”.

Will Hamza make it through to next week?

Viewers are hoping so as many gushed over Hamza last night.

One person said on Twitter: “Just throwing it in: I really hope Hamza wins or is at least in the final. That man is just a ray of sunshine and what a wonderful partnership.”

Another wrote: “We are #Strictly a #Hamza to win household. He is so lovely, and what an amazing dancer!”

A third added: “Hamza and Jowita are great. More than that, I think they’re pulling ahead of the pack a little bit. If there’s one couple who right now who I’d pick as favourites to win, it’s them.”

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC One, tonight, from 7:20pm.

