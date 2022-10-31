Strictly rep breaks silence on claims of ‘feud’ and ‘tension’ between Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse

Strictly judges Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood are not feuding, a representative for the show has insisted.

Their dismissal of feud claims comes after it was reported that there was a lot of “tension” between the pair.

Motsi clashed with Craig on the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly judges feuding?

A “feud” reportedly erupted between the Strictly Come Dancing judges during this weekend’s Halloween spectacular.

A source close to the show branded the atmosphere “tense” after spats involving Craig, Motsi, and Shirley Ballas took place.

Craig had branded Motsi a “diva” in a recent interview with The Sun.

Motsi hit back on Saturday as she took the opportunity to brand Craig a “diva” after his less-than-positive review of Molly Rainford‘s performance.

Motsi then took aim at Shirley too after she said that Fleur East needed more “finesse”.

The source spoke to The Sun about the alleged tension between judges this weekend.

“Tensions are high. The atmosphere has felt slightly off,” they said.

However, Strictly reps have now come out and quashed any rumours of a fall out between the judges.

“This story is completely untrue, Motsi and Craig adore each other,” they told the publication.

Strictly reps have denied claims of a feud (Credit: BBC)

What happened on the show this weekend?

This weekend’s show was a Halloween spectacular.

The contestants and their dance partners donned their best spooky costumes and danced to some terrifying tunes.

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe managed to pick up the best score of the evening along with Tyler West and Dianne Buswell.

Ellie and Johannes performed their couple’s choice to the tune of I Put A Spell On You by Hocus Pocus.

They racked up 35 points for the routine, with all judges bar Craig giving them a score of nine.

Meanwhile, Dianne and Tyler performed a Cha-Cha-Cha to Day-O by Tanz Orchester Klaus Hallen. They managed to get a 10 from Anton Du Beke.

Languishing at the other end of the leaderboard was James Bye and Amy Dowden.

Their Charleston to LaVern Baker’s Bumble Bee only got them 27 points.

James and Amy went home last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly judges send Amy and James home

Facing Amy and James in the dance-off were Fleur and Vito.

Unfortuantely for Amy and James, the judges opted to save Fleur and Vito instead.

This made them the fifth couple to leave the competition this year.

“I’ve said this from the very beginning, all I can do is go out there and do my very best,” James said after being eliminated.

“I am dancing against Fleur East, I went and did my best but she is phenomenal. I’ve had the best time on this show and I have a friend for life [in Amy], all I can do is thank the family, and I have a new family now,” he continued.

“It’s a competition but you don’t feel like that backstage, you honestly feel like everyone has each other’s backs and everyone is just willing everyone to do their best!”

Amy then told James she was “so proud” of him.

Strictly continues on Saturday, November 5 at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

