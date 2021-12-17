Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse wore a glamorous sequinned green suit paired with a pink pin-curled hairstyle for her appearance on It Takes Two last night (December 16).

The Strictly judge always puts on a glamorous show with her outfits and last night was no exception.

What did Motsi Mabuse wear on Strictly: It Takes Two?

Styled by Strictly regulars Sinead McKeefry and Hebe Fox, Motsi looked fabulous donning her new hairstyle after recently revealing she finally feels comfortable showing off her ever changing hair.

But what did viewers think of her festive get-up? And did they love it as much as we did?

Wow motsi looks amazing. Loving the green suit and pink hair 😁 #ItTakesTwo — Lorraine ☮️🦋🏍🌼🏈✌️ (@Lorrain08255027) December 16, 2021

Fans couldn’t help but storm to Twitter in praise of her outfit and hair, with one claiming: “I live for Motsi’s outfit/hair/makeup every single week, she is GLORIOUS.”

“I’m so obsessed with Motsi’s hair,” added another.

There were even claims that her wardrobe was just as notable as the show itself.

Motsi looked radiant in her green sequinned suit (Credit: BBC)

Another said: “Motsi’s hair stylist needs more recognition. Motsi looks gorgeous again tonight. What a queen.”

Motsi’s hair stylist needs more recognition. Motsi looks gorgeous again tonight. What a queen ♥️♥️ #ItTakesTwo @MOTSI_MABUSE pic.twitter.com/OrLcDL1wqe — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) December 16, 2021

If her look was being scored, it would definitely score tens across the board with more comments on Twitter made about Motsi’s outfit than the show itself.

The South African-German dancer pulled out all of the stops and posted a stunning picture on her Instagram story too.

Motsi posed for Instagram in her pink pin-curled hair (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What has Motsi said about her hair?

Meanwhile, previously speaking to the MailOnline, Motsi said: “Maybe it [her hair] will get its own seat next year,” as she joked about the constant change in hairstyle she undergoes.

Earlier this month on Strictly, she strutted down the stairs wearing a tower-like updo on her hair and joked that “some people have called that my Marge Simpson look”.

Motsi explained that it wasn’t always like that during her South African upbringing and that her hair often had to be “neat” and “tidy” in order to fit in.

Now Motsi has a whole cupboard dedicated to her hair in the Strictly Studios and has revealed that fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood is a fan of her hair and outfit choices.

Well, if it’s good enough for Craig, it’s good enough for us and the many who took to Twitter to praise Motsi.

