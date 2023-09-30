Reports today have claimed Strictly Come Dancing star Motsi Mabuse is facing a prison sentence after making a series of claims about her ex-husband. The Strictly judge has said that her ex, Timo Kulzac, exhibited controlling behaviour during their marriage.

However Motsi’s spokesperson has refuted these reports in a statement to ED!

Motsi alleges that her husband tried to control her during their 11-year marriage (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Ex-husband sues Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse over ‘controlling’ claims

Writing in her autobiography, Finding My Own Rhythm: My Story, Motsi accused her ex-husband of controlling behaviour. This included his restricting her access to money, and deciding what and when she ate.

She claims that Timo gave her an allowance from her own television earnings. She also says that he rejected her pleas to have a baby.

The Sun has reported that Motsi’s ex-husband has refuted her claims – and is suing Motsi for £70,000. His lawyers allegedly demand that Motsi must stop “implying that the plaintiff made the defendant suffer during their marriage”.

He has also demanded that she declares “publicly the statements published in the book and cited press reports are untrue”.

The Strictly star was said to be refusing to pay the sum. This means that the case is now headed to court – with Timo’s lawyers demanding that she be jailed or fined £250,000 if she ever repeats the claims.

“Ms Mabuse is refusing to pay, and so the court now has to decide,” said Timo’s lawyer, Samy Hammad.

Motsi’s ex is seeking for her to be jailed if she repeats the claims (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Motsi Mabuse threatened with jail over allegations

“All we just want her to do is to retract the untruths published about him, and to compensate him accordingly,” he continued.

“My client’s reputation has repeatedly been trashed.”

“You have to threaten a penalty saying if you do it again, this is what I want in terms of money, or in terms of the prison sentence.”

You have to threaten a penalty saying if you do it again, this is what I want in terms of money, or in terms of the prison sentence.

The lawsuit has been filed at a regional court in Germany. And, as a German citizen, Motsi must respond. If she or her lawyer do not appear, then a default judgement could go ahead without her.

Motsi Mabuse responds

However a representative for Motsi has now responded to the reports.

In a statement released to ED! a spokesperson for Motsi said: “No such written court order exists – it is categorically untrue that our client faces imprisonment with regards to her former husband’s civil lawsuit, or that a fine, which would only be payable if our client culpably violates a court order, would be more than a nominal amount. There is no legal basis for this lawsuit. To reiterate, our client reserves all rights in this matter.”

Motsi and Timo met at a dance competition in 2003. They divorced 11 years later, in 2014.

She wed her new partner, Evgenij Vozynuk, in 2017. The couple, who run a dance school in Frankfurt, also have a daughter together.

Read more: ‘Angry’ Strictly pro tipped to ‘throw in the towel’ and quit show to ‘spend time with his family’

Strictly is on tonight (Saturday, September 30) at 6.20pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story!