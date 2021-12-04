Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has become embroiled in a Nick Knowles-style row with the BBC.

The choreographer, 56, has lent his image to bed company Dreams to flog mattresses.

What has Strictly judge Craig done to upset the BBC?

He created a series of dance-inspired sleeping positions for the company.

However, in one advert his Strictly phrase of “Fab-u-lous” was used and, according to reports, this has broken the BBC’s rules.

In a social media post by the company, a blurred image of Craig was captioned: “Log’s made a new fab-u-lous friend. Can you guess who it is?”

According to the Mirror, thee BBC’s own editorial guidelines insist its stars’ promotional work must not “mimic or ­replicate their on-air roles”.

It adds this “includes any iconic Strictly phrases being used for ­commercial ­associations”.

The use of “Fab-u-lous” likely contravened the rules and, as a result, was swiftly removed by the company.

Strictly Craig Revel Horwood ‘in BBC guidelines ad row’

However a spokesperson for Craig has defended the star.

They told MailOnline: “Craig is a ­professional dancer and choreographer and has been, long before his involvement in Strictly.

“He was asked to create these sleep positions for the campaign due to his ­profession and expertise as a ­choreographer and dance creator, a role he doesn’t have on Strictly.

“The dances identified are common dance terms and not unique or exclusive to Strictly.”

Craig Revel Horwood is embroiled in a Strictly ad row with the BBC – but his spokesperson insists he’s done nothing wrong (Credit: BBC)

The row comes after one of the BBC’s biggest stars was forced to take a step back from his show after breaching the guidelines.

Nick Knowles risked his hosting job on DIY: SOS after appearing in a Shreddies’ advert as a builder.

He was required to have the advert halted but that was not possible.

But he was forced to take a step back from the show while the advert was running on television.

However Nick was replaced by comedian Rhod Gilbert for the latest series of the makeover show.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.

