Strictly fans stunned over Jowita Przystal’s new look: ‘Took me ages to work out’

Strictly fans were left stunned over Jowita Przystal‘s new look during last night’s results show (Sunday, October 29).

Some viewers confessed that it had taken them “ages” to “work out” who the dancer was thanks to her dramatic makeover!

Jowita was dressed as Wednesday on the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Jowita Przystal debuts shock new look

Last night’s results show saw a dance number from the Strictly pro’s take place.

The pros danced to Lady Gaga’s Bloody Mary, whilst dressed like characters from The Addams Family.

The number was clearly inspired by the dance number in the Netflix show, Wednesday, featuring Jenna Ortega.

In the performance, Luba Mushtuk took on the role of Morticia, whilst Graziano Di Prima was Gomez.

And, taking on the lead role of Wednesday Addams herself, was Jowita. However, some fans didn’t realise that it was the Polish dancer at first!

Jowita’s new look was a hit with fans (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans react to Jowita Przystal makeover

Fans took to Twitter to react to the dance number, with many stunned that it was actually Jowita dressed as Wednesday.

“Great to see Jowita, as Wednesday taking centre stage in this brilliant opening performance. At first, I thought I was a child, but then saw the face,” one fan of the BBC show tweeted.

“Took me ages to work out it was Jowita playing Wednesday. Brilliant dance, visual effects & wardrobe/make up here,” another said.

“Jowita as Wednesday!!! [love heart],” a third wrote. “JOWITA AS WEDNESDAY???? IM IN LOVE,” another gushed.

“Jowita looks so good as Wednesday Adams,” a fifth said.

Jowita talks Wednesday Addams

The Polish dancer seemed to really enjoy playing Wednesday in the performance, revealing she was a “huge fan” of the iconic character growing up.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old shared a couple of snaps of herself as the Addams Family’s youngest.

“As a little girl, I was a huge fan of Adam’s Family, could watch it over and over again. Now I’m super lucky to be able to play Wednesday character on my beloved dance floor. Thank you @nikkitrow for your trust, it’s always a pleasure to work with you,” she captioned the post.

“I loved you as Wednesday – not seen the show but that was so cool!” one fan gushed in the comment section.

“Stunning,” another wrote. “You’re a dream,” a third then said.

