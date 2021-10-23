Strictly: John Whaite insists there is ‘no attraction’ to Johannes Radebe as he hits back at curse rumours

Strictly star John Whaite has insisted that he and Johannes Radebe are just friends, despite the “curse” rumours that often plague contestants on the show.

The pair are making history as the first all-male partnership on the BBC ballroom contest, and some fans have speculated about whether the curse could strike.

However, John has revealed that there is “no attraction” between the pair.

Strictly: John Whaite opens up on pro Johannes Radebe

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “When you spend that much time with someone, you see them warts and all. I think I’ve burped in Johannes’ face – I might have even farted at one point.

“There is no attraction because you see sweat and everything.”

The former Bake Off star has been happily coupled up with partner Paul Atkins for many years.

The pair announced their engagement in July 2017.

During the chat, he praised his partner for doing plenty to help him and Johannes as they compete together.

He added: “Paul’s doing everything for us.”

What is John performing tonight?

John and Johannes are set to perform a Charleston tonight (October 23).

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the GBBO star opened up on being bullied and how it fuels his performance.

Appearing on It Takes Two, John explained: “When I was at school, I was bullied quite a bit for being gay.

“One of the guys… I won’t mention his name because I don’t want to say his name… he used to say to me in a really soft voice, ‘oh come on John, chase me through the forest’.”

He added: “So when we did that move, I thought do you know what, I’m gonna use that.

“I’m going to use that to our advantage, as fuel.”

