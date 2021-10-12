Strictly fans coo over John and Johannes’ ‘flirty’ chemistry as pro declares his love

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were left gushing last night (October 11), as John Whaite and Johannes Radebe appeared on It Takes Two.

The pair topped the leaderboard this weekend after performing a near-perfect Paso Doble.

But as John and Johannes spoke about the routine on the show’s spin-off, fans couldn’t help but comment on their “chemistry”.

Strictly fans have gushed over John and Johannes’ ‘chemistry’ (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: John and Johannes appear on It Takes Two

Following the incredible performance, the duo sat down with It Takes Two host Rylan Clark-Neal.

Johannes said: “I’m still buzzing, I’m not gonna lie.

“That was the first tens for me ever in Strictly Come Dancing, so you can imagine I’m so happy with John. I’m so proud.”

The professional dancer went on to speak about Shirley Ballas’ criticism from the previous week.

Johannes went on: “It was important that we incorporated what she was talking about.”

Gazing at John, he added: “And I have to say, I love this man! I really do!”

John and Johannes chatted to host Rylan Clark-Neal (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, John also spoke about their upcoming American Smooth routine.

The former GBBO winner said: “I’m panicking. I’m just thinking about getting these steps nailed, getting the choreography and getting the character.

“But whatever happens, happens.”

Strictly fans gush over their ‘chemistry’

Meanwhile, the chat didn’t go unnoticed with viewers at home.

A third wrote: “John and Johannes’s produced the best Paso Doble EVER on Saturday. The DRAMA PASSION POWER PUNCH HEAT it was all there. Footwork excellent choreography phenomenal shaping brilliant. Johannes is a superhuman with his choreography. I had literal goosebumps ngl.”

In addition, a fourth said: “Could watch/listen to @Rylan, @jojo_radebe and John all night long #SCD #ItTakesTwo.”

A fifth commented: “Can the show just be 30 minutes of John, Jojo and Rylan please! #ItTakesTwo.”

John is currently in a relationship with partner Paul Atkins.

The pair announced their engagement in July 2017.

