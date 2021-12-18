Strictly Come Dancing pro Johannes Radebe has admitted his relationship with his mum has “improved” due to his partnership with John Whaite.

Johannes and John have made it through to the final, which airs tonight, after becoming the show’s first male same-sex pairing.

Now, Johannes admitted he feels like he’s already won because his mum “follows my journey with John religiously”.

Johannes said his relationship with his mum has “improved” thanks to his partnership with John (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly star Johannes Radebe say?

Speaking to Rylan Clark at this week’s Strictly press conference, Johannes said: “My mum’s relationship with me has improved, and that has improved because of this partnership.

“For that, I’ve won.

“I’ve won because my mum follows my journey with John religiously, which is something that hasn’t happened in I don’t know how long.

“If anything, that for me is the biggest takeaway from this partnership.”

Johannes said there was an “awkward silence” when he told his mum he would be dancing with a man (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He went on to say: “When I told her about the partnership, she said, ‘You’re dancing with a man?’ I said, ‘Yes, I’m dancing with a man and his name is John.’ And there was this awkward silence.

“Like everybody else, she also waited to see how it was going to play out, because she’s such a traditionalist. I remember our first Tango, she called me and she was like, ‘That was brilliant.’ It has been special.”

Meanwhile, John and Johannes will face Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice in tonight’s finale.

On Friday, AJ Odudu was forced to pull out of the final due to an ankle injury.

She said in a statement: “I’m deeply upset that I am unable to perform in the Final due to a torn ligament in my right ankle.

“Learning to dance over the last 13 weeks has been an incredible honour…

“…and to do it alongside someone as special, patient and devoted as Kai [Widdrington] is something I’ll treasure forever.”

The Strictly final airs on BBC One, tonight, from 7:10pm.

