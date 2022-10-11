Strictly Come Dancing stars Johannes Radebe and Ellie Taylor could have an “issue” with their lack of connection, a body language expert has warned.

Comedian Ellie is teamed up with Strictly Come Dancing pro Johannes on this year’s show.

But, the apparent lack of chemistry between them could spell trouble as the competition continues.

Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair, said the couple could struggle in the coming weeks due to their relationship.

Ellie and Johannes have been warned about their ‘lack of chemistry’ (Credit: BBC)

Johannes on Strictly

Former police officer Darren said: “Ellie showed a great deal of resilience after receiving some very disparaging comments from Shirley [Ballas] and a low score from Craig [Revel Horwood].

“She didn’t show any negative emotion in her body language or facial expressions at the time. She clearly took the feedback on board and her smile appeared to be genuine when receiving criticism.

“While I did not feel her performance was particularly poor this week, she failed to show a real connection with partner Johannes.

“It seems there is a real lack of chemistry between the two, which could potentially be an issue as the competition grows.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Meanwhile, viewers have criticised judge Shirley Ballas for her behaviour on the show. Some have even called for her to be sacked.

Strictly fans were left less than pleased with the 62-year-old after the results show on Sunday (October 9).

Shirley angered fans (Credit: BBC)

After the public vote, Fleur East and Richie Anderson were left in the bottom two. Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all voted to save Fleur and Vito Coppola.

But, after the result was confirmed, Shirley said she would have voted the other way.

She said: “Well with the two couples the public put in the bottom two I would have saved Richie and Giovanni [Pernice].”

Host Tess Daly pointed out: “Of course, it makes no difference to the result.”

But the damage was done, and viewers took aim at Shirley, heading to Twitter in their droves to call for her to be sacked.

However, Shirley hit back, revealing some of the vitriol she had received on social media.

She shared one particularly abusive message.

Shirley wrote: “This is the language and messages I get along with other disgusting low life messages.

“Because they think they are multiple British Open to the World Champions and qualified to judge. Very sad indeed.”

Yesterday, (October 10), she revealed some of the trolls had apologised to her.

Writing on Twitter, she graciously accepted them.

I have received many apologies over the weekend regarding hurtful messages I’ve received on social media. All apologies are accepted and from now on let’s all respect each other and enjoy the show. Love to you all ❤️ — Shirley Ballas (@ShirleyBallas) October 10, 2022

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday, October 15 on BBC One from 6:30pm.

Strictly It Takes Two will air tonight at 6.30pm on BBC Two.

