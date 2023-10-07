Strictly star Jody Cundy issues health update as ‘huge obstacle’ threatens place on show

Strictly star Jody Cundy has given a health update after he was rushed to hospital this week.

The disabled cyclist and former swimmer was treated for a nasty infection in his leg, leaving his training hanging in the balance.

Jody, 44, wears a prothetic leg and the infection meant he had to take it off and skip training. But despite missing out on vital rehearsal time, it appears Jody will be well enough to perform tonight (October 7).

Strictly Come Dancing’s Jody Cundy has been fighting a leg infection (Credit: BBC)

Strictly stars confirm return of Jody Cundy

Former Strictly pro Janette Manrara confirmed the news on Friday’s Strictly: It Takes Two.

Janette said: “Jody told us last night that he got an infection in his leg and he hadn’t been able to wear his prothetic, so he didn’t get much rehearsals in. They weren’t sure if they were going to dance. But they danced today, everybody! They danced today!”

Janette Manrara cheered as she updated fans about Jody’s recovery (Credit: BBC)

Janette explained that the “repetition” of practicing and performing last week’s paso doble caused Jody’s infection.

She asked It Takes Two panelist, TV chef Bryony May Williams: “Do you think if they are able to dance the American smooth tomorrow night that it has more meaning because they went through so much trouble this week to get there?”

Bryony replied: “Yes, absolutely. I think it will mean even more because they’re overcoming such a huge obstacle.

It Takes Two panelist Bryony May Williams is rooting for Jody (Credit: BBC)

“I can’t even imagine having to go through that and the pain he must be going through. But the fact that he’s still going and danced today, it’s just fantastic.”

Jody is partnered on Strictly with reigning champion Jowita Przysta.

The pair will be performing an American smooth to Married Life from the Up soundtrack.

Jody and Jowita will be performing an American Smooth (Credit: BBC)

‘Warm and swollen’

But on Thursday, Jody told It Takes Two viewers he had begun noticing his leg was sore two days into training

By 4am the following morning, it was “warm” and “swollen”.

“I got myself to the hospital, went to see the doctors there, and they prescribed me antibiotics,” he said.

Jody was unable to fit his prosthetic leg on and couldn’t train.

He said on Thursday: “The hope is that tomorrow, the swelling has gone down a little bit more and we’re in a situation where I can do a little bit of practice and pick up where we left off on Tuesday.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight at 6.20pm on BBC One

