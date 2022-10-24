Strictly star Jayde Adams issues plea to ‘upset’ fans in emotional message after exit

Strictly Come Dancing last night shocked viewers and sparked controversy once again over Jayde Adams leaving.

Jayde became the fourth contestant to exit and voiced an emotional plea to her Instagram fans to not worry.

The star said on Sunday: “I had the time of my life! Don’t worry about me my babes. I would’ve loved to have stayed obviously and our Halloween and couple’s choice plans were huge.”

Although emotional, in typical Jayde-style, she cheekily left the viewers and the judges feeling like they may have missed out on something that little bit special.

After a tense countdown to see which couples were in the dreaded dance-off, it was revealed that Jayde and Karen Hauer would be competing against Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu. Many eyebrows were raised as Molly had previously been described by Motsi Mabuse as “one of the most talented girls in the competition”.

Viewers were gutted to see Jayde go (Credit: BBC)

Jayde Adams on Strictly

Whilst Jayde and Karen donned their wigs and braces, Molly and Carlos smartened up their ties.

Both couples performed as though their lives depended on it. The energy sizzled on the dance floor which only added to the excitement in the atmosphere.

Despite their crowd-pleasing performance of the Charleston to The Ballad Of Barry And Freda (Let’s Do It) by Victoria Wood, Jayde and Karen were pipped to the post by Molly and Carlos.

Jayde’s plea after exit

Fans have followed Jayde on her journey so far as she has not only given everything to the competition physically but also emotionally.

It is no surprise she pleaded with fans to not worry about her exit. We have seen her step up and compete after weeks of rigorous training but also been open about her personal heartbreak too.

Jayde’s sister, Jenna, passed away from an inoperable tumor in 2011 after fighting the disease for six years. Jayde opened up to Karen, and stated tearfully on Strictly that “I didn’t just lose a sister, I lost a best friend”.

On It Takes Two recently, host Janette Manrara revealed that after one of Jayde’s performances on Strictly which paid tribute to her sister, visits to bereavement support sites drastically increased.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayde Adams (@msjaydeadams)

Although her Strictly Come Dancing journey may have ended, her relationship with Karen has not. Fans have watched the same-sex dance duo form a strong partnership both on the dance floor and emotionally too.

Speaking to The Sun earlier this month, Karen voiced how pleased she was with the pairing.

She said: “We cry together, we laugh together. We share so many things. When it comes to the dancing we are able to put that emotion into it.”

Jayde lost in the dance-off to Molly (Credit: BBC)

Future Plans

If fans were worrying she’ll be sitting at home sobbing, they don’t need to as this superstar has plenty on her to-do list!

She reassured fans on Instagram: “Your girl is booked and blessed. I’ve got my own series on ITV2 called Ruby Speaking coming soon. I have Alma’s Not Normal series 2 in the pipeline, a massive UK tour, the Take That movie and loads more. Being on Strictly Come Dancing was just the cherry on an already amazing cake.”

Following Jayde’s exit, many viewers took to Twitter to voice their feelings including the Strictly band.

They said: “So sorry to see the absolutely beautiful wondrous @jaydeadams leave. She is what Strictly is all about. Lit up the dance floor with the amazing @karenhauer. It has been a pleasure to play for you.”

A mother of a Strictly superfan said: “My 4 year old Poppy was devastated her girls were voted off.”

Another supporter tweeted: “I think it is an absolute travesty we’ve lost Jayde tonight on Strictly.”

Others thought the time was right.

What do you think? Was it the right time or did you want to see Jayde’s Halloween offering?

Read more: Jayde Adams’ true feelings over Strictly exit ‘revealed’ as expert details her ‘ungenuine’ gestures

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know what you think of this story.