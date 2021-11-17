Strictly star Janette Manrara was left in tears on BBC’s Morning Live yesterday (November 16).

Janette had to wipe away tears as she watched a birthday message from her family in Miami, Florida.

The presenter shared the touching clip with her Instagram followers, captioning it: “The best birthday present I could ask for.”

She added: “I miss you! Cannot wait to be able to come home and give you all the biggest hugs! I love you.”

Janette’s sister Lesly kicked off the short video, saying: “We’re so sad we can’t spend it with you in person but we’re with you in spirit today and always.”

Her brother Angelo added: “I’m so proud of you, we’re so proud of you.

“You’ve accomplished every single milestone you’ve push yourself through in your life. I love you and we miss you.”

The whole family, including her parents, then wished her a happy birthday.

Janette was clearly overwhelmed as the video played in the studio.

Her followers on Instagram gave her their support after Janette posted the emotional clip.

One fan wrote: “Your family is lovely. Hope you had an amazing birthday.”

Another said: “This is so adorable,” while a third added: “Aww how sweet hope you get to see your family soon.”

Janette’s celebrity pals also stopped by to wish her a happy birthday.

Gemma Atkinson wrote: “Your mum with thumbs up,” followed by the cry-face emoji and fashion designer Julien MacDonald said: “Such an amazing family you have Janette.”

Earlier this week, Janette spoke out over rumours husband Aljaz Škorjanec was set to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

Janette addresses Aljaz rumours

Following his recent elimination from the show, Aljaz said: “I’m going to miss you so much, I’ll miss dancing with you. I’m going to miss everything about this show.”

His words caused a bit of a storm, with fans thinking he was saying a final farewell.

Luckily Janette stepped in to allay any fears.

Speaking to Hello!, she said: “He’s not [leaving], there have been no discussions about that.

“I think he probably meant that he was just leaving this series, leaving this exact series of the show. He’s just loved it so so much.”

She continued: “When you leave that late in the competition, you just feel that bit harder than you do when it’s earlier in the competition. So no worries for the fans.”

