Strictly star Janette Manrara shared a cryptic Instagram post today (September 26) speaking of the importance of “trust”, “growth” and “healing”.

The star, who is back on screens as co-host of It Takes Two, shared the quote with her half a million followers.

And it quickly got a response from her ITT co-host Rylan Clark.

Strictly star Janette on ‘trust’

Earlier today, Janette posted a square with a black background to her Instagram account.

In bold white letters, the text on the square read: “Don’t use your energy to worry.

“Use your energy to believe, create, trust, grow, glow, manifest and heal.”

So what is Janette referring to exactly?

However, her legion of fans didn’t seem too concerned about the message, thankfully.

Fans react to cryptic post

“Yes to this,” one user commented on the post, while another wrote: “Love this mantra to manifest a happy life.”

A third person commented: “Thank you. This is just what I needed to be reminded of this morning.”

A fourth said quite simply: “Preach.”

Janette’s only caption on the post was a light emoji. Over 1,000 people have since liked it.

Her It Takes Two co-host Rylan Clark also commented on her post, simply saying: “Amen.”

Janette then reciprocated this affection on her Twitter account.

Yesterday, Rylan posted a selfie of the two in the Strictly ballroom. Rylan captioned the image “Her” with a red heart emoji.

Janette then quote-tweeted the selfie, saying “Him” with a white heart emoji.

The presenter’s battle with self-doubt

In the past, Janette has been open about experiencing feelings of self-doubt and low-self esteem in her younger years. She mused that as a Latina woman, opportunities haven’t come easily to her in life.

As part of a Hello! interview earlier this year, Miami-born Janette penned a letter to her younger self, giving her some words of wisdom.

She wrote: “I have to say, you are one talented young lady. You may not see it right now, but trust that you have BIG things to come!

“I know it’s tough being Latina and trying to make it in entertainment. There’s not many that look like us out there being successful and showing us that anything is possible, but it is!”

It’s worth mentioning that today’s cryptic Instagram post isn’t Janette’s first. On September 3 this year, she posted an extract from a book that read: “Your immediate reaction does not tell you who you are.

“It is how you decide to respond after the reaction that gives you real insight into how much you have grown. Your first reaction is your past. Your intentional response is your present.”

Again, the caption to this post contained only a light emoji.

Could it be that fans don’t seem too concerned for Janette because these kinds of posts are typical for her?

Perhaps, inspired by her past of self-doubt, Janette simply wants others to have some beautiful motivation in their lives.

