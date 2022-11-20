Former Strictly Come Dancing star James Jordan has hit out at Fleur East‘s scores.

The X Factor star achieved a perfect 40 from the judges for her couples’ choice dance to a Destiny’s Child megamix during last night’s Blackpool special.

Dancer James Jordan has hit out at the scores for last night’s Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James Jordan on Strictly scores

But while the judges clearly loved it, and fans were wowed, James was less thrilled with it scoring more than other dances.

The former reality star took to Twitter to share his thoughts on this week’s scoring.

“I love Fleur and she was clearly the best last week,” James wrote.

“BUT this week Hamza [Yassin] and Helen [Skelton] were better – FACT.”

Fans quickly responded to share their thoughts with the former professional dancer.

One fan agreed with James saying: “Hamza deserved all 10’s over Fleur.”

Strictly: Fleur East wins a perfect score

A second said: “100% I liked the dance but too much prancing about and posing!”

Anther added: “Totally agree, I was screaming at the TV, Helen deserved that full house of tens.”

However others didn’t agree.

I love Fleur and she was clearly the best last week BUT this week Hamza and Helen were better – FACT — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) November 19, 2022

One replied: “James. I love and respect you but for me Fleur was BY FAR the best tonight.”

A second said: “Helen maybe but Hamza was overmarked again. Fleur deserved her 40.”

A third said: “Don’t agree I’m afraid. She stole the show in my opinion.”

Meanwhile, speaking in his Hello! column with wife Ola, James said of Fleur’s dance: “I actually felt like her Samba last week was much better, because it was a technical dance.

“I’m not taking anything away from her talent, but I would have loved to have seen something a bit more original. If anyone deserved four tens last night it really should have been Hamza or Helen.”

Meanwhile, Fleur was recently the bookies’ favourite to be eliminated this weekend.

According to the bookies, Fleur is favourite to be eliminated from the competition this week, despite topping the leaderboard.

The former I’m A Celebrity star is 9/4 to be voted off the show next.

Sam Boswell from BetVictor said: “Despite topping the leaderboard last week with a score of 39, Fleur is tipped to be eliminated this weekend at 9/4.

Fleur and Vito danced to a Destiny’s Child Megamix (Credit: BBC)

Will Fleur be eliminated?

“Fleur and Vito are set to dance a Couple’s Choice to a Destiny’s Child mega mix, will it be enough to keep her in for another week?”

Sam then continued, noting some of the other couples who’s continued involvement in the competition is looking a little shaky.

He said: “Kym Marsh is second favourite to be eliminated next, at 11/4 and Ellie Taylor comes in at 3/1.”

Who do you think will go home?

The Strictly results show airs on BBC One, tonight, from 7:20pm.

