Strictly pro lashes out at ‘tacky’ show in shock attack: ‘The standard dropped a lot’

Strictly professional James Jordan has hit out at the show’s standards following last weekend.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star shared his thoughts on the show’s scoring. He labelled it as “all over the place”.

Speaking on his HELLO! podcast, James, 45, said: “My feedback on Twitter was that people couldn’t understand what was going on with the judges because the first two shows, week one, week two, I think they were pretty spot on.”

James Jordan admits Strictly Come Dancing’s standards have dropped (Credit: Loose Women)

Strictly 2023

While he argued that the judges critiqued the first four dances with low marks, he added that it was quite mysterious how there was a pattern forming throughout the show. He continued: “In the first four dances, you can kind of argue a point here or there, but then it actually became bonkers.”

In the first four dances, you can kind of argue a point here or there, but then it actually became bonkers.

He added: “I can’t understand what went on with the judges. And they’ve been behaving themselves really well. I was very proud of all the judges. This week, was very disappointing, to the point where I can’t explain it!”

James said he was disappointed at the show’s standards

The telly star admitted that the music choices weren’t quite up to the standard he was expecting and was “quite disappointed with the show because up until now, week one, week two, fantastic”.

He explained: “I felt everything was on point. The music choices, the VTs, everything was just what I liked. And of course, it’s not just about me, but it’s what Strictly should be. This week some of the music choices were horrendous.”

James Jordan thought everything was on point in the performances (Credit: Loose Women)

James added that everything felt “a little tacky” and the “standard had dropped quite a lot”. He added: “Certain people received really good themes and good music, so we need to keep an eye on that because I’m all about fairness, making sure that the love is spread. We don’t want certain people always getting the best tracks because it does make a massive, massive difference.”

In other news, James recently revealed he felt cold after watching Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice perform.

Read more: Vanessa Feltz makes shocking claim about Strictly partner James Jordan: ‘I was deeply in love’

Strictly continues this Saturday (October 14) from 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.