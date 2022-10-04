James Bye and Amy Dowden smiling on Strictly
Strictly star James Bye reveals secret fall during rehearsals before live performance

BBC viewers had no idea

By Joshua Haigh

Strictly Come Dancing star James Bye has revealed that he fell before his live performance at the weekend. 

Amy Dowden and James performed the  Tango to Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran during the live show.

Things went well, and they scored a total of 24 points.

As a result, they managed to avoid the dance-off which saw Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington sent home.

However, it turns out there were some major doubts they would be able to pull the performance off.

Amy and James have now revealed their dress rehearsal didn’t go as well as they had hoped.

The pair have shared a clip of James falling backwards during their Strictly Come Dancing dress rehearsal.

Strictly Come Dancing star James Bye and his partner
Strictly Come Dancing star James Bye had a fall in rehearsals (Credit: BBC)

James Bye reveals shock Strictly fall

Amy posted the clip on her Instagram, and captioned it: “What’s the saying bad dress run a good show? We never once fell practising this move. All I can say is my heart was in my mouth the entire performance and this very move was at the end of the routine.

“But for the big performance, it went perfectly. Can we just appreciate what a showman @jimmybye is getting straight back up, staying calm and in control and finishing the dance perfectly on time #legend. The same time as that look checking I was ok, #gentleman.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by James Bye (@jimmybye)

James also re-shared the awkward mishap on his own Instagram page.

“The dress run before the show on Saturday!!” he captioned the clip.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first year James has been asked on the popular BBC dance show.

But he knew he couldn’t turn the opportunity down in 2022.

James Bye and Amy Dowden dancing on Strictly
James and Amy performed the Tango (Credit: BBC)

James on his Strictly journey

He recently confessed that it just wouldn’t have been possible in the past.

Speaking to ED! and other press, he explained: “Strictly has asked me before, but I’ve got quite a young family, and it just wasn’t the right time for me then.

“You have to put a lot of hours into Strictly, and I didn’t want to be away from my family. But now my kids are a little bit older.”

However, it turns out that the soap actor’s three sons don’t rate his moves.

He said: “My kids think I’m a rubbish dancer genuinely and they’re right.

“I guess this is just a really nice opportunity for me to show them that by putting the graft in, I might be able to walk out of it with at least one dance.

“If I can do one dance, I’ll be over the moon.”

Funnily enough, he also previously revealed a fear of falling. However, this time it was the stairs that scared him.

James revealed: “I’m genuinely afraid of those stairs. We walked down them for the first time during the filming of the launch show. And the shoes are slippery.”

Read more: Helen Skelton hits back at Strictly ‘fix’ claims on Lorraine today

What do you think of the Strictly contenders this year? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

