Strictly star James Bye fights back tears as he makes emotional confession

Strictly star James Bye became emotional last night as he paid tribute to EastEnders with his performance.

To mark 100 years of the BBC, James and his professional dance partner Amy Dowden danced the Foxtrot to the soap’s iconic theme song.

Following his routine, James – who plays Martin Fowler in the soap – fought back tears as he opened up about how much the performance meant to him.

James became emotional following his EastEnders-inspired routine (Credit: BBC)

James Bye on Strictly

The star became emotional as host Tess Daly asked how it felt to dance to the EastEnders theme tune.

He said: “It means the world. To represent my family over there…” as he pointed over to the audience where Scott Maslen and Rose Ayling-Ellis were sitting.

Speaking to Claudia Winkleman upstairs, James emotionally admitted: “Before BBC gave me a contract and EastEnders took me on, I was struggling with work and stuff and I’ve got a family and kids.”

James added: “I owe literally everything to EastEnders and to represent you tonight on such a special occasion…” as he became tearful.

The pair danced to the EastEnders theme song (Credit: BBC)

James and Amy on Strictly

Amy said: “I was like, ‘Treat this like a scene, think of it as work, every step is a line’, because I could see how much this meant to him.”

James went on: “I think I put a bit too much pressure on myself tonight. I really enjoyed every moment of it.

I was struggling with work and stuff and I’ve got a family and kids.

“Amy is an absolute superstar, and the choreography was just amazing and apologies if I just…”

However, Amy stepped in and replied: “No, no, no, I am so proud.”

Viewers supported James following his emotional moment as one said on Twitter: “I love James. #Strictly.”

Viewers supported James after he became emotional following his routine (Credit: BBC)

Another wrote: “Well done James. Can’t lie, hearing your story before EastEnders now has me rooting for you. Chin up. And best of luck for the rest of #Strictly.”

A third tweeted: “James, my love, don’t beat yourself up, you were incredible.”

It comes after a body language expert claimed James was at risk of elimination this weekend.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, expert Darren Stanton said of James: “I don’t think he grasped the technical ability or expertise required to keep going in the competition.

“Unlike some of the other contestants, James doesn’t have the persona or comedy element to his performance and is clearly taking the show very seriously.”

He added: “Other factors include the fact that the connection and rapport between James and his partner Amy have reached a stagnant point.”

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC One, tonight, from 6:45pm.

Strictly returns next Saturday (October 29) on BBC One.

