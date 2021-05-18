Strictly It Takes Two Zoe Ball quits show
TV

Strictly It Takes Two: Zoe Ball explains reason behind exit from show

'You sparkled for 10 wonderful years'

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

It Takes Two host Zoe Ball has stepped down from the popular Strictly Come Dancing spin-off series.

The presenter announced her decision to leave the show on Monday, telling fans: “I will miss you all immensely.”

Zoe, 50, joined the much-loved series back in 2011.

Strictly It Takes Two: What did Zoe Ball say?

Taking to Instagram last night, Zoe broke the news to Strictly fans.

She accompanied her message with a series of photos during her ten-year run.

Zoe captioned the post: “Dance lovers, after 10 joyous years I am waltzing away from It Takes Two.

“As a massive @bbcstrictly fan I have loved spending my Autumn teatimes with the celebrity dancers, the gorgeous & awesome pro dancers, the judges, my girl Vicky Gill, Rylan, Gethin & of course my main man Ian Waite.

Time now for some new cha cha challenges.

“Time now for some new cha cha challenges. I will continue to support the Strictly family on the Breakfast Show & can’t wait to watch the Class Of 2021 from my sofa.”

Furthermore, she added: “Huge love & grateful thanks to Tess & Claude & the whole Strictly clan, the ITT fans, my Glam Squad, Eve Winstanley, Alex McLeod, the BBC2 gang, & of course the best telly crew ever. I will miss you all immensely. As Iveta would say ‘Friends for the life.'”

Zoe Ball has stepped down from Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, on Tuesday’s edition of her Radio 2 breakfast show, Zoe opened up about why she left.

She said: “Can I just say thank you for all your lovely messages about It Takes Two.

“You’ve been so gorgeous and I had to say it was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, walking away from it.”

She added: “I love that show, you know how obsessed I am with Strictly. But after 10 years, sometimes you’ve got to give yourself some new challenges.”

However, her fellow Strictly stars were heartbroken over the news.

Stacey Dooley shared: “MY GOD. A LEGEND IS LEAVING THE BUILDING. The kindest woman in tele. We love you Zoe.”

Oti Mabuse added: “We are going to miss you so much! You’ve always been a deep part of the family. Looking forward to hearing you on the radio.”

‘You sparkled for 10 wonderful years’

In addition, Ruth Langsford said: “Nooooo! Will miss watching you so much… and being on with you both as a guest and an actual CONTESTANT!! You sparkled for 10 wonderful years and you will be missed!”

Kimberley Walsh commented: “Ah this is sad news you will be missed so much! Sending huge love to you.”

Meanwhile, Strictly host Tess Daly wrote: “Oh nooo… We will miss you SO so much! Loved every minute watching you on the show; laughing along with you and watching you get teary-eyed every now and then.

Zoe hosted the show alongside Rylan Clark-Neal (Credit: BBC)

“Your gorgeous big heart was bursting for them. You are just BRILLIANT.”

Meanwhile, a fan said: “Sad news indeed.”

Another wrote: “What??????? Nooooooooooo, I will really miss you.”

A third added: “Oh that’s a shame but you’ve done a grand job!”

In recent years, Zoe has presented alongside co-host Rylan Clark-Neal.

Following the shock announcement, Ian Waite soon followed in her footsteps.

