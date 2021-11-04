Strictly viewers found themselves getting emotional while watching It Takes Two as Jason Gilkison appeared on the show.

The show invited choreographer Jason onto the show to take a look back at some of the show’s most memorable numbers.

Jason has been working on the show since 2011 and has been responsible for some of its most iconic moments.

“Every year on Strictly we really try and push boundaries,” he said. “I go through a month where I don’t sleep so we can push boundaries. My first numbers were 2011 on the show. When I met the pros, I was so happy with the results.”

He went on the open up about the first time that Strictly ever showed same-sex couples.

The groundbreaking moment first happened in a group number in 2018, which Jason is responsible for choreographing.

“AJ and Gorka were the first couple, and then as the camera panned out everyone was in one,” he explained.

“In our ballroom dancing world when you’re growing up you often have a partner of the same sex as there are not enough pairings to go around. We wanted to show people that lead and follow is very old fashioned. We have a platform to be able to show how ballroom dancing is moving forward, and it’s important to show how we’re doing that.”

Jason went on to share that he gets a lot of his inspiration from his late Grandad, who used to visit Blackpool’s ballroom as a child.

“I can remember my first attempt at doing a Blackpool number,” he added as he began to tear up.

“My Grandad has been so important to me in my life. It’s the Ballroom that he used to go to. It was the first time I thought this is everything he loved. He said the most beautiful thing is watching people dance and enjoy themselves, no matter what gender or age you are.”

It Takes Two viewers get emotional

Viewers rushed to social media to share their admiration for Jason.

Some also urged the BBC to show more segments like his on It Takes Two.

“#ItTakesTwo Jason Gilkison memories. More features like this and fewer silly costumes/jokes. We’re not 5,” tweeted one fan.

A second viewer tweeted: “#ItTakesTwo The feature with Jason brought back many memories! Loved the Blackpool number with young and older dancers; just beautiful! I felt his emotion too!”

A third tweeted: “Appreciation for Jason Gilkison for his incredible choreography for every single pro dance. #ItTakesTwo @JasonGilkison #Strictly.”

Another added: “Found myself wiping a tear or 2 listening to @JasonGilkison recollecting his grandfather’s words ‘the most beautiful thing is to watch somebody dancing enjoying themselves’. I agree, though it’s even better when you’re dancing too.”

Meanwhile, contestant John Whaite admitted he was “crying” at Jason’s segment.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Same John same,” alongside crying face emojis.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, November 6 on BBC One at 6.45pm.

