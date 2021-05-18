Strictly: It Takes Two star Ian Waite has announced he’s leaving the show following Zoe Ball’s shock exit from the BBC series.

The spin-off series airs weekly on BBC Two during every series of the main show to keep fans up to date on the latest goings on.

Ian, 50, has been part of the show for a decade, providing informed critique of performances.

However, he’s now revealed it’s time for him to move onto something new.

Ian has quit It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Ian Waite quits Strictly: It Takes Two

In a post to his Instagram followers, Ian spoke fondly of his time on the show but revealed he wanted to focus on new things.

“Wow! What a incredible journey,” he wrote.

“It is with great sadness but also a lot of pride that after ten years presenting Waites Warm Up on #ItTakesTwo the sister show to @bbcstrictly I will be putting away my wand to focus on my dance fitness brand Fitsteps..

Zoe and Ian on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

“..and also my up and coming tour with Vincent Simone The Ballroom Boys.

“This journey would not have been possible without the one and only Zoe Ball who has been the most loyal, loving, caring friend one could wish to have.”

He added: “I will miss you the most but know that we will still see each other a lot in the future. Lastly thank you to all our wonderful ITT fans you are the best!”

Zoe Ball announces exit

His exit follows co-star Zoe Ball announcing her departure from the series.

The presenter announced on Monday (May 17) that she has quit the weeknight series.

On Instagram, she told fans: “Dance lovers, after 10 joyous years I am waltzing away from It Takes Two.

Zoe has quit the series to focus on “new challenges” (Credit: BBC)

“As a massive @bbcstrictly fan I have loved spending my Autumn teatimes with the celebrity dancers, the gorgeous & awesome pro dancers, the judges, my girl Vicky Gill, Rylan, Gethin & of course my main man Ian Waite.

“Time now for some new cha cha challenges.

“I will continue to support the Strictly family on the Breakfast Show & can’t wait to watch the Class Of 2021 from my sofa.”

Zoe added: “I will miss you all immensely.”

