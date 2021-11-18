Strictly: It Takes Two host Janette Manrara left viewers distracted with her appearance when they tuned in on Wednesday.

The dancer welcomed John Whaite, Johannes Radebe, Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu onto the spin-off show.

But it was her attire that grabbed the most attention.

And she definitely stole the show!

Janette’s dress wowed Strictly: It Takes Two viewers (Credit: BBC)

What was it about Janette Manrara’s appearance that got people talking?

BBC viewers took to social media after the Latin and ballroom star appeared in a pink sequinned mini-dress.

As she opened the programme Janette danced across the studio saying: “I’m a disco ball.”

Viewers all agreed it was a the dress that stole the show.

Janette looked like the Strictly Glitterball trophy! (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly fans say about Janette’s dress?

One wrote: “Currently most invested in the war for blinding supremacy between Janette’s dress and her cheek highlighter.”

My It Takes Two family is the best family in the world.

Another said: “I need the dress Janette is wearing for all the Christmas drinks I won’t be going to.”

“Janette’s dress is a thing to behold,” agreed another.

Meanwhile, a fourth person wrote: “Janette looking like the Strictly glitter ball tonight, we love to see it!”

Janette’s dancer husband Aljaz made an appearance with a birthday cake (Credit: BBC)

Why was Janette dressed so glamorously?

There was a special occasion for Janette’s super glammed up attire.

It was in fact Janette’s 38th birthday.

Former contestants Peter Andre and EastEnders star Jake Wood were among the stars wishing her ‘happy birthday’.

And Janette’s husband Aljaž Škorjanec also made an appearance.

Standing alongside the pink balloons, he surprised his wife with a birthday cake.

She exclaimed: “Thank you guys so much I love you all so much my It Takes Two family is the best family in the world.”

