Janette Manrara hosted Strictly: It Takes Two last night and has been defended by viewers following criticism.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro is sharing hosting duties with Rylan Clark-Neal on the BBC Two spin-off programme.

Last night (September 29), Janette hosted the 30-minute episode as she spoke to some of this year’s contestants.

Janette Manrara hosted Strictly: It Takes Two last night (Credit: BBC)

Janette Manrara on Strictly: It Takes Two

Opening the show, the star said: “It’s my first show, thank you very much, on my own!

“Wish my luck,” as she waved her hands suggesting she was feeling a bit nervous.

Janette then got into the show as she introduced what was coming up.

Some people accused Janette of shouting (Credit: BBC)

However, some viewers watching accused her of shouting and complained on Twitter.

One person said: “Can someone tell Janette Manrara to stop SHOUTING!!!”

Another wrote: “@bbcstrictly #ItTakesTwo can tonight’s presenter please stop SHOUTING, she may be new my bloody ears are ringing.”

A third added: “Very nice having Janette, could she lower her voice had to turn [the] sound right down she shouts when talking, not nice.”

Many of Janette’s fans then jumped to her defence.

Janette Manrara was defended by Strictly fans, with many saying she was a “natural” (Credit: BBC)

One tweeted: “Sorry, but I am actually finding it amusing that some people are moaning that @JManrara is shouting or they think she’s being OTT etc (I think she’s doing a good job/is nervous BTW).

“SCD is a loud, OTT show and thrives on it, oh the irony.”

Another gushed: “Loving Janette as presenter, she’s a total natural.”

A third added: “Super presenter! Janette sparkled her way through the programme with energy, enthusiasm, knowledge and dance movement. She’s an excellent choice!”

We agree!

Strictly: It Takes Two 2021 presenters

Janette is sharing presenting duties with Rylan, who hosted the programme alone on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, Janette took to Instagram to thank her glam squad for her look on last night’s show.

Alongside a stunning photo of herself in a gold sequin dress, Janette said: “Last night’s #ItTakesTwo look!

“Gold sequins, smokey/gold eye, sexy up do, but the best thing anyone could wear…. a happy smile! Thanks again #GlamSquad for coming to the rescue.”

