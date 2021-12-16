Strictly Come Dancing favourite Rose Ayling-Ellis came in for a bit of a ribbing on It Takes Two last night (December 15).

The EastEnders star and her pro partner Giovanni Pernice didn’t appear on the show.

However, that didn’t stop one of the show’s guests poking fun at the actress, and likening her to a “soggy biscuit”.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are 2021 finalists (Credit: BBC)

Why was Strictly star Rose called a ‘soggy biscuit’?

TV presenter Richie Anderson appeared on the show with host Janette Manrara last night.

He hosted a segment called the Road to the Final, in which he charted the finalists’ journey to Saturday’s show.

And it was when he was speaking about the finalists’ Latin scores that he made a bit of a dig at poor Rose.

Richie said: “We’ve got John who rises to the top like some cream in a coffee whereas Rose is a bit like a soggy biscuit that drops to the bottom.”

Looking a bit concerned, Janette said: “No one likes a soggy biscuit.”

Richie Anderson delivered a couple of cheeky quips at Rose’s expense last night (Credit: BBC)

Later, speaking about the Strictly finalists’ “individual journeys”, Richie made another quip at Rose’s expense.

He said: “I’m not going to lie, Janette. In Week 1 she got a 22 for her Jive and I thought we were going to put her in a black cab like off EastEnders, I thought it was going to be like that.”

However, he added: “But thankfully I’ve got egg on my face,” before going on to reveal that Rose has got “the most 10s this series”.

Host Janette Manrara agreed that ‘no one likes a soggy biscuit’ (Credit: BBC)

What else happened on It Takes Two last night?

AJ Odudu made an emotional appearance on the show.

She told Janette that she can’t stand on her foot, let alone dance, and needs crutches to help her walk.

However, she credited her medical team and remains hopeful that she will dance in the show’s final this weekend.

The Strictly Come Dancing final is on Saturday (December 18) at 7pm on BBC One.

