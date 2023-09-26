‘I was worried’ Strictly: It Takes Two viewers deliver their verdict on Fleur East as she makes debut

Strictly: It Takes Two viewers have praised Fleur East after she replaced Rylan Clark as a co-host.

The former contestant and songwriter will present the Strictly spin-off alongside professional dancer Janette Manrara.

This comes after fans threatened to boycott the show if Rylan wasn’t brought back. However, it now seems viewers are accepting the newbie who will speak to the couples about any backstage gossip as well as the judges about the competition.

Many fans took to social media and expressed their opinions about Fleur taking the reins, deeming the duo as “dynamic.”

Fleur East on Strictly: It Takes Two

One fan penned: “@FleurEast obviously learned a lot about dance on her time on the show, her questions are informed and focused #ittakestwo… natural interviewer as well.” Another added: “Great to get #ittakestwo back. Loving the partnership of @JManrara and @FleurEast.”

A third person said: “So refreshing to see 2 women presenting #ItTakesTwo for the first time. #Strictly. Fleur and Janette have a great dynamic already.”

Someone else chipped in: “@FleurEast you are an absolute natural as host of #ItTakesTwo … a breath of fresh air. You’re so warm, kind, calm, knowledgeable and encouraging. #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing.”

Another added: “I was worried with Fleur & Janette being big personalities it would be too much, but Fleur is doing a fantastic job – so natural &makes me feel happy.”

Fleur announced she would be replacing Rylan

Fleur made an announcement and said that Rylan was “excited” about her joining the show.

“As soon as it was announced that I was taking on the role Rylan sent me a message and said he was so excited and that I was going to have so much fun. I’ve worked with Rylan in the past and he’s an incredible presenter so I have got some big boots to fill but he’s really been so supportive,” she wrote.

Rylan Clark talks about the paparazzi culture for celebrities (Credit: This Morning)

Rylan explained why he was stepping down

Previously, Rylan opened up about leaving the BBC Two show.

“The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me. Thank you Strictly, you will always have my heart… and dancing feet,” he said in a statement.

