Strictly: It Takes Two fans already threatening to boycott the show: ‘Bring back Rylan!’

Strictly: It Takes Two fans have warned the makers to ‘bring back Rylan Clark’ otherwise they’ll boycott the show entirely.

The new series of It Takes Two begins tonight (September 25). Janette Manrara will be joined by a new co-host – Fleur East.

Janette has already admitted it was a “privilege” to present It Takes Two with Fleur, however, it hasn’t really gone down too well with Rylan’s fans.

She announced her return to the show after giving birth earlier this summer in an Instagram post. “How fast does a year go by?!?” Janette started the caption of her post today.

“Here we are, ready to talk all about @bbcstrictly, dance, and laugh a lot along the way! So excited to get started w/ my new #Strictly partner @fleureast!!”

Fleur and Janette are hosting It Takes Two this year (Credit: BBC)

She added: “We’re going to have a blast! Tune in and watch weekdays @ 6:30 pm on @bbctwo starting this Monday, September 25th!”

Many have expressed that they will “miss Rylan”

“Will miss Rylan but bet these 2 will be fab,” one fan said as another added: “I will really miss Rylan.”

“Don’t like Fleur so won’t be watching this year sorry,” a third said.

“Oh no! Where’s Rylan!! Love Janette,” said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYLAN (@rylan)

“I won’t be watching this year, I’m afraid. Not a fan of Fleur,” said a fifth viewer. Another agreed: “Me neither! Bring back Rylan.”

Someone else added: “Nor me!! Come back Rylan.”

Meanwhile, another fan begged the makers to bring back Rylan and Zoe Ball.

“Please bring back Zoe and Rylan!” one said.

This comes after the Radio 2 host quit the show earlier this year to focus on what else life has for him.

He added: “Thank you Strictly, you will always have my heart… and dancing feet.”

“My main priority is my mum”

While Rylan decided to quit Strictly and BBC’s Radio 2 show, the presenter recently opened up to his 1.9 million followers on Instagram about his mum’s nasty fall while on vacation.

“So unfortunately I took my mum away on her first holiday in a good few years and sadly she’s had quite a bad fall, resulting in her having to have surgery out here,” he said. “She’s not in the best health with her other conditions and this has made it more complicated.”

Rylan Clark wants to focus on what more life has to offer him (Credit: This Morning)

“My priority at the moment is my mum,” Rylan concluded.

Strictly: It Takes Two returns to BBC Two at 6.30 pm on Monday, September 25.

