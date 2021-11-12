AJ Odudu on Strictly Come Dancing and her dress for this weekend
TV

Strictly: It Takes Two viewers divided over outfit choice for AJ Odudu

AJ will be dancing the Pasodoble this weekend

By Joshua Haigh

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu had her outfit for Saturday’s live show revealed on It Takes Two.

The star has been slaying the competition in recent weeks and has become one of the favourites to take the crown.

This weekend she’ll be dancing the Pasodoble on Strictly Come Dancing.

As a result, AJ‘s was one of the gowns to be teased on the latest episode of It Takes Two.

aj odudu strictly
Fans are not keen on the dress AJ Odudu will be wearing on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

The bright yellow and bedazzled number was certainly eye-catching, and presenter Janette Manrara said she “loved” the colour.

“Lots of volume as you can see, I imagine there will also be a little bit of black,” revealed Strictly wardrobe expert Vicky Gill.

Despite Vicky insisting there were still numerous changes to be made, the reveal left some fans a little worried.

Strictly fans worried for AJ Odudu

A handful rushed to social media to suggest that they weren’t the biggest fans of AJ’s look for the dancefloor.

“Gotta say…not loving AJ‘s dress for Saturday #ittakestwo,” said one viewer. 

A second tweeted: “Oh AJ, I am SO sorry, hun #ItTakesTwo”.

“Every week Vicky Gill reveals AJ’s outfit…why? There are other dancers you know. It’s like she gets priority treatment. Maybe next week…her outfit can be left behind and not shown. #ItTakesTwo,” ranted a third fan.

Read more: Strictly 2021: Anton Du Beke under fire over ‘backhanded comment’ to AJ and Kai

AJ Odudu strictly Kai Widdrington on Strictly
AJ Odudu and her partner have grown close on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “I can’t decide whether I love or hate this dress. Either way, AJ looks like a goddess in whatever she wears.”

However, others were kinder about the outfit.

One wrote: “OMG AJ‘s Paso dress though I LOVE IT!!!!!”

Meanwhile, it could spell disaster for AJ and her partner, Kai Widdrington.

Read more: Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse criticised over scoring of AJ Odudu

The pair recently showed off some painful-looking injuries ahead of this weekend’s dance, so they’re going to need all the help they can get this week!

AJ showed off a picture of her feet that were covered in plasters all over her toes.

She also shared a video of her pro partner, Kai, who had fallen over after making mistake during rehearsals.

AJ captioned the snap: “Sorry, but at least now we are both in pain together.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns tomorrow, Saturday, November 13, at 6.40pm on BBC One.

