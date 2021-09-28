Strictly: It Takes Two 2021 saw Janette Manrara and Rylan Clark-Neal co-host for the first time on Monday.

Janette stepped down as a professional for this year’s line-up on the main show, and will instead present the BBC Two spin-off show on certain weekdays.

Sadly, the two won’t be together again on the show. Rylan is set to host on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, while Janette takes over on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

She’s taken over the role from former presenter Zoe Ball, who quit the show at the end of the 2020 series.

It’s a big change for fans, and after watching Zoe for so long many found it tough to get used to not seeing her host the show.

Many rushed to Twitter to share their opinions, with some urging Strictly bosses to bring back Zoe.

Rylan Clark-Neal returned to Strictly It Takes Two and was joined by Janette Manrara (Credit: BBC)

“Sorry but you can’t have #ItTakesTwo without Zoe #Strictly,” tweeted one viewer.

A second said: “Let me be the first to say, isn’t #ItTakesTwo [bleep] now Zoe Ball left?”

Bring back Zoe get rid of the Rylan clown! #ItTakesTwo — LordGreystoke 🦉🐒🦋🐝🦅🦇🐸🐞 (@PolygoniaSpec) September 27, 2021

“Bring back Zoe get rid of the Rylan clown! #ItTakesTwo,” ranted a third.

However, while many missed Zoe, not everyone felt as though she was needed back.

“Catching up on #ItTakesTwo I will miss Zoe of course but I love @JManrara. She’s so lovely!” said one viewer.

So happy that #ItTakesTwo is back ❤️ I’ll miss @ZoeTheBall so much, always the heart of the show but very much in the capable hands of fabulous @Rylan and the gorgeous @JManrara #startdancing — Myles Ryan (@StrictlyMyles) September 28, 2021

@JManrara was a brilliant host tonight she looked stunning great job Janette 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻❤❤❤ #ItTakesTwo — Niamh Lyons (@NiamhLy49650062) September 27, 2021

A second tweeted: “@JManrara is an absolute natural on #ItTakesTwo. Brilliant replacement for Zoe. #Strictly.”

“Janette is doing really well. Not easy stepping into Zoe’s shoes. Good to have her specialist knowledge and enthusiasm for her subject. #ItTakesTwo,” said a third fan.

Fans got to see their favourite stars dishing all the back-stage details (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “So happy that #ItTakesTwo is back. I’ll miss @ZoeTheBall so much, always the heart of the show but very much in the capable hands of fabulous @Rylan and the gorgeous @JManrara.”

Janette previously called her new role on It Takes Two “a dream come true”.

The dancer said: “Although it’s impossible to fill in the shoes of a legend like Zoe Ball, I hope to make her and all of the Strictly fans proud.

“I will miss dancing on that iconic dance floor weekly, but forever grateful to continue being a part of the Strictly Come Dancing family!”

