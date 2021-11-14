‘Tough cookie’ Katya Jones defends herself against ‘toxic lies’ about her and Strictly Come Dancing

Katy Jones has stood up for herself against ‘toxic lies’ about her plans to quit Strictly Come Dancing.

Following her and Olympic swimmer parter Adam Peaty’s elimination last week, a tabloid claimed that Katya had some harsh words over leaving the BBC One show.

And the allegations have left the star feeling pretty frustrated, to say the least.

So much so, she addressed them head on through her Instagram page, writing: “It’s a shame it has come to this but I feel forced into publicly defending myself after weeks of being bashed by a particular newspaper.

“Now it seems they feel the need to keep printing lies about me with no regard for the truth.

“There are a lot more important things going on in the world that should be making front page news.

“Good job I’m a tough cookie because these toxic lies are a lot for one person to take and can have consequences.

“I am a professional dancer on a TV show doing my job which I care passionately about.

“I’m not quitting, I’ve not had a tantrum. I love the show and I shall keep dancing 💃 lots of love.

Yesterday Strictly Come Dancing also hit back at reports Katya had threatened to quit the show after her exit with Adam.

Strictly star Katya Jones reportedly threatened to quit the show (Credit: BBC)

What were the ‘toxic lies’ about Katya Jones ‘threatening to quit’?

The article claimed Katya had been frustrated ever since winning the show with Joe McFadden in 2017.

It then alleged that she believes her kiss with comedian Seann Walsh is still playing on viewers’ minds.

And that there was ‘a tantrum backstage when she found herself in the dance-off and she was again saying it was because the public have it in for her’.

The report also suggested there was talk of quitting the show.

Strictly hit back at the reports about Katya (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Adam Peaty breaks silence on mum’s ‘fix’ claims

However a spokesperson told ED!: “This is completely and categorically untrue.

“Strictly means everything to Katya and she looks forward to many more years there.”

Katya’s emotional departure

Meanwhile, Katya seemed devastated after leaving the competition with Adam last weekend.

After facing the dance-off against Tilly Ramsay, the dancer appeared emotional while delivering her exit speech.

Katya also broke down during their final appearance on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two.

She said: “I’ve just loved every single day. I’m sure everyone will be very grateful for those [Adam’s] tight trousers…

Katya won the show with Joe McFadden in 2017 (Credit: BBC)

“Just rising up to the challenge and inspiring everyone that you can do anything if you apply yourself. I’m still not ready to go!”

Adam, 26, appeared just as heartbroken.

Read more: Adam Peaty breaks silence on mum’s ‘fix’ claims

“I am hurt, but I know that Katya’s hurting a little bit, which hurts me more,” he told host Rylan Clark.

“I didn’t know how much it meant to me until I got a bit emotional after my dance-off.”

Watch Strictly Come Dancing tonight on BBC One at 7.20pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.