Strictly star Helen Skelton has admitted that she is “struggling” in a candid confession to Ranvir Singh.

The confession came after Gorka Marquez‘s heartfelt pep talk to Helen on Saturday night’s show following the breakdown of her marriage.

Helen appeared on Lorraine with stand-in host Ranvir today (October 17) to chat about the show’s Me Time initiative.

And it was during this chat that she confessed that she is “struggling” with life as a single mum.

Strictly star Helen Skelton admits she’s ‘struggling’

Strictly Come Dancing star Helen revealed that being a single mum can mean it’s tricky to take on new career opportunities.

The confession came in the wake of her split from husband Richie Myler.

Richie is, of course, reportedly expecting his first baby with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

Of course I am struggling.

He already has three children with Helen and left their family home when their youngest was just four months old.

Ranvir asked: “How do you balance me time and work, or do you not, are you struggling?”

“Of course I am,” Helen replied.

“I lump work into my me time but not everyone can do Strictly for work.”

She then revealed how she tries to maintain her work/life balance.

“But for me, lower the standards. My kids do not always go to school in fully ironed uniforms and do you know what, they’ll be alright.

“Delegate!”

Helen and Gorka danced the paso doble on Saturday night’s Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Gorka’s pep talk for Helen

Helen’s comments came after her pro partner Gorka Marquez tried to rally the Countryfile host after her dance on Saturday night, urging her to believe in herself and reflecting on her “difficult” time.

“I know you have been having a difficult time and I know you might not feel that you’re beautiful or good enough, or anything,” he said.

“But if you don’t believe in yourself, I believe in you. Everybody here believes in you, your family believes in you.

“It doesn’t matter how many times I say it or the judges say it, or anybody says it, it’s only you who is going to be the one who can make the change and the one who needs to believe in you.

“Because you are an amazing woman, very inspirational, an amazing mum, and an incredible dancer so believe in you please,” he urged.

Helen Skelton’s ex ‘expecting a baby’

Reports claimed earlier this month that Helen’s estranged husband is expecting a baby with his new girlfriend.

A source claimed to The Sun that Stephanie and Richie are “thrilled” by the news, which comes six months after their romance was made public.

“They have moved very quickly but are extremely happy together. The timing of the pregnancy may raise a few eyebrows though,” the source claimed.

“It is obviously such a huge step, and one made remarkably quickly off the back of Helen and Richie’s eight-year marriage ending.

“But Richie and Helen maintain cordial relations, and in a way the timing is actually perfect as Helen is so happy at the moment.”

