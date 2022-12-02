Popular Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton reportedly found the perfect way to get “revenge” on her ex-husband Richie Myler.

The Leeds Rhinos rugby player ended his marriage to Helen earlier this year.

He later started a new relationship with Stephanie Thirkill, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child.

Now it’s being claimed that Helen has got her own back in a cheeky way.

The former Blue Peter host, 39, is believed to have sold sentimental items during her appearance on Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House.

Strictly star Helen Skelton gets ‘revenge’

Some of those items include wedding gifts she received while with her ex-hubby, claims the The Sun, commenting that it’s the ultimate act of “revenge” for Helen.

A source alleged: “Helen needed a huge sort out after the break-up and despite some of the items possessing many memories, she felt it was best she sold them on.”

On the show, she apparently says of the things she put up for auction: “This is a great opportunity to get rid of a load of stuff.”

They included an antique vaulting horse, which was a wedding present, a Victorian dentist chair and two Art Deco armchairs.

Her 18 lots fetched £965 at auction, and the episode can be seen on Monday night (December 5) on Really.

Helen moves back in with her parents

The Countryfile presenter and her three children have moved back in with her parents, in Cumbria following her split.

The pair first shocked fans when they announced their break-up in April, just four months after the birth of their third child.

Helen hasn’t been down in the dumps about her life, however.

She told The Mirror: “I can get up in my pyjamas, pull my boots on, pull my dad’s coat on, walk across the fields with the dog and what a joyous way to start the day.”

“There are a lot of people who have been in my situation who haven’t been given the opportunities that I’ve got,” she said.

TV’s Helen breaks down ahead of her performance

Helen broke the heart of viewers when she teared up in her VT last week.

After scoring 39 the previous week for her quickstep, Helen talked about how proud her dad had been of her.

He had told her: “You seem like you again.”

She said: “I’m definitely a different person than when we started…”. Her voice then started to break and she put her hand over her eyes.

“I’m sorry, I’m really sorry,” she said as she sobbed. “I think even you would say I’m a different person from day one, right?”

Helen then said to the camera: “I thought it was just dancing, it is so much more than that.”

As a result, fans rallied around the star. One tweeted: “Helen is the only one with a very recent sob story but she hasn’t used it once and even told Gorka not to get emotional. She’s there for the dance and doing amazingly. They are my winners.”

