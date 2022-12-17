Strictly star Helen Skelton reveals touching reason she’d like to win as she pays tribute to Gorka

Strictly star Helen Skelton has revealed the sweet reason she’d like to win the BBC competition tonight.

On Saturday night, Helen will go up against Fleur East, Molly Rainford and Hamza Yassin as they dance it out to bag the Glitterball trophy.

The stars have won over the judges and viewers for the last couple of months with their routines.

But tonight there can only be one winner and Helen has opened up about what it would mean to win the show.

Helen and Gorka will dance in the Strictly final tonight (Credit: BBC)

Helen Skelton on Strictly Come Dancing

Writing in the Telegraph, Helen said: “For me, I would love to win for my dance partner Gorka; he has made the final twice but has never won. Gorka is selfless with his choreography and has been a wonderful friend.

“If you look at where I started versus where I am now, it is a testament to his teaching.

“Who knows who the public will pick as their new Strictly champions. What I do know is that we have had a blast. We have made some memories. And I will be forever grateful for this, the most challenging and uplifting adventure that has pushed buttons I didn’t even know existed.”

It comes after former Strictly pro James Jordan predicted a “two-horse race” between Helen and Hamza tonight.

He wrote on Twitter today: “Good luck to all the Strictly finalists!! It’s been a another great year of dancing and once again the pro’s were exceptional.

“I think it’s a 2 horse race between Hamza and Helen BUT whoever wins is down to the public so it will be the correct result.

“GOOD LUCK ALL.”

Bookies predict Hamza will win Strictly tonight (Credit: BBC)

Bookies have also had their say, with Ladbrokes predicting Hamza will lift the Glitterball.

However, Helen is in second place with odds placed at 2/1 on her winning tonight.

Odds on Molly winning are placed at 40/1 while Fleur has odds of 66/1.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Fleur entered Strictly as one of the frontrunners to go all the way, but the latest odds tell a completely different story as she’ll head into tonight’s finale as the rank outsider.”

Who could win Strictly Come Dancing tonight?

Many fans have also shared their thoughts and some think it could be between Hamza and Helen.

One person said on Twitter: “Strictly final is going to be a two-horse race between Helen and Hamza.”

Another wrote: “It’s going to be very close between these two I think. My winner personally is Hamza but Helen has tuned into such a confident dancer from Week 1.”

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs tonight Saturday December 17 from 7:05pm on BBC One.

