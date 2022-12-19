Lorraine viewers slam Helen Skelton interview following Hamza’s Strictly win: ‘Bit insulting’

Helen Skelton appeared on Lorraine today (Monday December 19) after finishing as runner up in Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The Countryfile presenter indicated taking part in the BBC dance show lifted her in the months following her split from husband Richie Myler.

She told host Ranvir Singh that triumphing “would have been the perfect way to say thank you” for the benefits the show has brought her.

Helen also reflected on how her pro dance partner Gorka Marquez reacted after Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal were declared the winners.

But some viewers slammed the interview, objecting to a perceived sense the chat was in “poor taste”.

Helen Skelton speaks about Strictly on Lorraine

At one point, stand in presenter Ranvir – herself a former Strictly cast member – described wildlife cameraman Hamza as “pure sunshine and joy in a single man”.

But she also appeared to slight his and Jowita’s achievements, for many weeks favourite with the bookies to win.

Ranvir went on: “Their win isn’t without a little bit of controversy, with so many people saying they wished Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez had actually lifted the Glitterball.”

How viewers reacted

That proviso was not received well by some of those watching at home. One viewer even expressed on social media how they found the comments “insulting”.

Another observer wrote on Twitter: “I think it’s in very poor taste that #Lorraine has interviewed Helen this morning, inferring that she should have won. The public didn’t want her to win, they wanted Hamza.”

The public didn’t want Helen to win, they wanted Hamza.

Meanwhile, one person who responded claimed: “Bit insulting to Hamza.”

Another upset fan tweeted: “It was very offensive to the winner and biased. But what do you expect from ITV and the Lorraine show in particular?”

Ranvir Singh suggested Hamza and Jowita’s Strictly victory came with ‘a little bit of controversy’ (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

‘A bit offensive to Hamza’

Additionally, someone else indicated they reckoned Hamza should’ve been given precedence when it came to telly appearances since and Jowita emerged victorious.

They wrote: “I do agree the interview should have been left until after Christmas and it is a bit offensive to Hamza.”

Furthermore, someone else reasoned Hamza built up momentum and his fan following across several weeks.

They acknowledged: “Helen danced better on the night.”

However, the Twitter user continued: “But Hamza was consistently better and topped the leaderboard many times.

“It doesn’t just go on one night out of the past three months. #Lorraine #StrictlyFinal #StrictlyComeDancing.”

And another unimpressed viewer chipped in: “#Lorraine My God, can Ranvir gush any more over Helen Skelton or Strictly Come Dancing? It’s unbelievable.”

