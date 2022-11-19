Strictly star Helen Skelton makes emotional family confession following marriage breakdown

Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton has made an emotional confession about her family after the breakdown of her marriage.

The TV presenter split from her husband Richie Myler back in April, after nine years together.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Helen revealed her family think Strictly has been good for her.

Mum-of-three Helen said: “I came into this wanting my family to see me having fun. That was important for me. And they’re now saying that they’re starting to see the real Helen again, which means the world coming from the people I love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)

“My kids wouldn’t go to bed last night until I’d shown them a bit of this week’s routine. They’re fully into it, so much so that one of my boys told his dinner lady at school that Craig [Revel Horwood] and Shirley [Ballas] dropped me off at home in a taxi after the show.

“Of course they didn’t, but in his world that’s what happens on Strictly.”

Helen says Strictly Come Dancing has helped mental health

Since breaking up, reports claimed that Helen’s ex Richie is expecting a baby with his new girlfriend.

But Helen has been busy impressing fans and judges with her dancing skills on the BBC ballroom dancing competition.

And they’re now saying that they’re starting to see the real Helen again, which means the world coming from the people I love.

She recently suggested the show had been therapeutic for her telling The Sun it came at just the right time.

The 39-year-old told the news outlet: “I came into this show quite battle-hardened. Strictly is quite overwhelming for a lot of people but for me, weirdly, I was in the best place to be in it. Other people were worried about all the attention or baring their souls on the telly, whereas I was ready for that.

Helen Skelton and Strictly partner Gorka (Credit: ITV)

“I love that we talk about mental health more now, but I’d love that we could talk about how people can address their mental health.”

She added: “So that’s what Strictly is doing for me, it really is. It’s the most brilliant, all-consuming thing to be a part of.”

What happened between Helen and Richie?

Back in April, Helen and Richie confirmed they had split up after nearly nine years of marriage.

The couple shared three children together – including baby girl Elsie, who was born in December 2021.

Not long after he split with Helen, reports emerged that Richie had moved on with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

Helen has moved back home after her split (Credit: BBC)

Tonight will see the Strictly stars compete in the Blackpool special.

Helen and Gorka will perform a Quickstep to Valerie by Mark Ronson ft Amy Winehouse.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best TV Judge now!

Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool special airs on BBC One, tonight (November 19), from 7:45pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!