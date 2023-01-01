Strictly star Helen Skelton could be set to “take a break from the spotlight”, it’s been predicted.

After a tough 2022 for Helen, it’s been claimed that she could step away to focus on her mental health.

The prediction forms part of celebrity psychic Sally Morgan’s look ahead at the next 12 months.

Could we be seeing less of Strictly star Helen Skelton this New Year? (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly star Helen Skelton to ‘take break’?

Speaking to OK!, Sally made her prediction for Strictly runner-up Helen Skelton.

She predicted that Helen will step out of the limelight this year to deal with her marriage split of 2022.

Early in the year, Helen split from her husband Richie Myler.

It came just four months after the couple welcomed their third baby.

Richie is now said to be expecting a baby with his new girlfriend.

Helen signed up to Strictly Come Dancing shortly after the split.

But Sally has said that she predicts Helen will regret taking the show on, saying she’ll think it’s “too soon”.

Helen and Richie split last year (Credit: Splash News)

Helen to exit tour early?

She said: “Helen will be offered a tour with Strictly, but she’ll either turn it down or pull out early.”

As it stands, Helen has signed up to appear on the Strictly Live Tour 2023, though.

However, she won’t be dancing with her BBC partner Gorka Marquez.

Elsewhere, Sally predicted: “She’ll go very quiet at the beginning of 2023 to process everything that’s happened to her regarding her marriage and children. She’ll realise she took Strictly on too soon and will take a break from the spotlight to wind down.”

She then went on to claim: “She’ll turn down a lot of work for the sake of her mental health. She’ll focus on getting her private life where she can handle it.”

