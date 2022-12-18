Helen Skelton given huge boost after ‘turning point’ which could see her earnings ‘triple’

Strictly finalist Helen Skelton could experience a huge uplift in her personal wealth after her run on the BBC dance show, according to a report.

Countryfile presenter Helen and her pro partner Gorka Marquez were among the 2022 favourites to lift the Glitterball trophy.

They were denied victory in the final after viewers selected Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal as their champions during Saturday’s (December 17) evening’s show.

But The Sun reckons Helen could prove the ultimate winner, claiming the BBC want her as the broadcaster’s “golden girl”.

Helen Skelton’s ‘turning point’?

Despite splitting from husband Richie Myler earlier this year, The Sun suggests Helen has been rejuvenated by her Strictly experience.

The tabloid identifies a moment in which the 39-year-old was congratulated by her father Stephen following her Blackpool performance as pivotal.

Her dad is reported to have become visibly emotional at the time, telling his daughter: “We’ve got you back.”

‘Helen was at an all-time low’

Additionally an insider has reportedly claimed Helen also feels her prime-time TV slot has been crucial to her wellbeing.

The source claimed to The Sun: “When Strictly began, Helen was at an all-time low, mentally and physically. [She was] broken by what she went through with Richie.

“But she credits the show with turning things around for her.”

The unnamed source also noted how supportive Gorka Marquez has been. And they also indicated his partner Gemma Atkinson has also become pals with mum-of-three Helen.

The source is said to have continued: “The turning point was the show’s week in Blackpool, when her parents came to watch her win a standing ovation on the dance floor.”

Helen could have plenty of new projects to look forward to (Credit: BBC)

What could Helen Skelton do next after Strictly?

Furthermore, The Sun reports a BBC insider tells them producers have high hopes for Helen’s future.

The Strictly star has been linked with guest appearances on The One Show and Morning Live.

She has also been tipped to front her own “outdoorsy” action series.

The tabloid also suggests Helen’s children’s clothing business Toy Breaker is seeing increased sales.

And showbiz agent Jonathan Shalit predicted to the outlet that Helen “could she could see her earnings triple” in 2023.

Elsewhere, fans were delighted to see Helen ‘get one over on her ex’ during her final dance of the series.

“A big two fingers up to her ex,” celebrated one supporter on Twitter.

And another happy viewer pronounced the moment: “Helen getting to the final of #Strictly has to be the best revenge story. I hope her ex is watching.”

