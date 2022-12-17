Strictly star Hamza Yassin breaks down in tears over surprise on It Takes Two ahead of final

Strictly star Hamza Yassin became emotional on It Takes Two this week.

The TV star made an appearance on the spin-off show with partner Jowita Przystal on Friday (December 16).

During his interview, the show decided to surprise him with a very sweet video message from some of his family members.

Strictly star Hamza Yassin cried on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Hamza breaks down on It Takes Two

In the adorable clip, his mum Ilham said: “He was a quiet child, but very observant.”

She added: “He’s my youngest, he’s my baby. So to see your baby on national TV, I’m so proud. Be yourself and we’re all rooting for you.”

His brother Karrar then continued: “I never thought Hamza would go in front of the camera and be confident dancing… he doesn’t know how good his dances are. I’m so proud of you little brother.”

Hamza’s nieces also sent in a message, as they said: “Good luck Hamza! We love you and we’re so proud of you. Take home that Glitterball.”

Hamza was sobbing throughout the message and dabbed his tears away with a tissue.

The star then went on to talk about how much taking part in the show has meant to him.

He also said that lifting the Glitterball trophy would be “the icing on the cake” at the end of the competition.

Meanwhile, Strictly has been quite the personal journey for Hamza.

Speaking ahead of the final on Saturday (December 16), the BBC star said he has experienced noticeable health benefits as a result of his time in the competition.

He said at a press conference: “I’ve lost nearly 13 kilos so over a stone and a half. My feet are not achy anymore and I’m seeing body parts being defined and I feel so much happier, fitter, and healthier.

“I hope I can keep it going, it will be amazing if I can. I am certainly healthier. I have lost 4-5 inches across my waist, it’s just nuts.

“This suit I’m wearing was tailor-made at the beginning and now I’m wearing a belt to tighten it. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Hamza is favourite to win the show (Credit: BBC)

Hamza on his dancing journey

Hamza and pro partner Jowita have been wowing fans week after week. The pair have consistently topped the leaderboard.

He told the press ahead of the final: “Each week is a new dance, and it feels like you’re back at square one again and you’re learning a different hold or different feeling and for some of it you have to act the dances.

“I’m certainly out of my comfort zone. If you put me in front of a lion charging at me with a camera I’ll be like cool, I am confident.”

Read more: Strictly: Giovanni Pernice fans issue plea to BBC as he’s urged ‘never give up dancing’

The Strictly Come Dancing final is on Saturday (December 17) at 7.05pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.