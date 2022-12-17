Strictly: Hamza Yassin reveals secret words to Jowita during results shows

Strictly star Hamza Yassin has revealed the secret words he would say to Jowita Przystał during the results shows.

Hamza and Jowita will dance in tonight’s final of Strictly Come Dancing in a bid to win the Glitterball trophy.

During Friday night’s It Takes Two, Hamza revealed the sweet words he whispered in Jowita’s ear during the results shows.

Hamza Yassin will dance in the Strictly final tonight (Credit: BBC)

Hamza Yassin on Strictly: It Takes Two

Speaking on It Takes Two, Hamza said: “Hand on heart, every single week, we stand together at the results show and I whisper in her ear, ‘Thank you so much for everything you’ve done. I’m ready for the dance-off. Here we go.’

“I did not think that this was ever gonna happen, let alone that we’re in the final.”

Hamza also spoke about how it would feel to win Strictly.

He said: “It would be the icing on the cake.

Hamza revealed the secret words he whispered to Jowita during each results show (Credit: BBC)

“I asked Jowita for one thing when we first met, which is I’d like to go to the final. And she said two things, ‘Give me your trust and your energy’, and we’re at the final.

“So, trophy would just be the icing on the cake and it’s exactly what she [Jowita] deserves.”

Viewers gushed over Hamza and many have called him their winner.

One person said on Twitter: “#Hamza for the win.”

Will Hamza and Jowita win Strictly Come Dancing tonight? (Credit: BBC)

Another wrote: “I love @HamzaYassin3 as he’s just a wonderful human. So modest. So open. And another man who cries, like me! Heheh.

“Shed a few tears on #ItTakesTwo just now @bbcstrictly. I’d love you to win Hamza.”

A third tweeted: “I like Helen [Skelton] but it’s clear Hamza deserves to win. What an amazing human.”

Hamza recently opened up about losing weight on the show thanks to its training.

Hamza’s weight loss

Speaking ahead of the final at a Strictly press conference, Hamza said: “I’ve lost nearly 13kilos so over a stone and a half.

“My feet are not achy any more and I’m seeing body parts being defined and I feel so much happier, fitter, and healthier. I hope I can keep it going – it will be amazing if I can. I am certainly healthier.”

He then added: “I have lost 4-5 inches across my waist, it’s just nuts. This suit I’m wearing was tailor-made at the beginning and now I’m wearing a belt to tighten it. It’s an amazing feeling.”

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs tonight, Saturday December 17, from 7:05pm on BBC One.

