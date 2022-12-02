Strictly viewers have one complaint about Hamza Yassin’s performance tonight

Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza Yassin took to the dance floor once again tonight, but viewers had one complaint to make about his routine.

Hamza and professional partner Jowita Przystał performed a Samba to They Live In You from The Lion King.

The performance was part of this week’s Musicals Week on Strictly Come Dancing.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita performed a Samba tonight to They Live In You from The Lion King (Credit: BBC)

Hamza Yassin on Strictly Come Dancing tonight

However, the song choice didn’t go down well with some viewers even though they loved the routine.

Some thought it was too slow for a Samba dance.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

One person said on Twitter: “This song is way too slow for a Samba, is it just me?”

Another wrote: “That felt like a really bizarre song for Samba. Hamza did such a good job with it though!”

The spirit of the Samba lives in Hamza and Jowita! 🦁 #Strictly@HamzaYassin3 pic.twitter.com/kQtMXwgJfG — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 2, 2022

Strictly Come Dancing tonight

A third tweeted: “I’m not sure that song was the best choice for a Samba but I still enjoyed it.”

Another added: “That was a terrible Samba song! Thank goodness Hamza is popular, because that would’ve sabotaged him otherwise however good it was!”

That felt like a really bizarre song for Samba. Hamza did such a good job with it though!

However, others loved Hamza’s routine and the song choice.

One person said: “Hamza’s dance was incredible, one of my favourite musical songs ever.”

Someone else added: “‘They Live In You’ is one of my favourite musical songs, ever!”

Hamza and Jowita received 36 points out of 40 for their performance on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Another wrote: “Well done again Hamza and Jowita that was such an incredible routine from you both again tonight and I’ll give you a 9.”

One added: “Honestly I couldn’t love Hamza’s performance any more – week after week!”

The judges also gave Hamza and Jowita nines, meaning they bagged 36 out of 40.

Anton Du Beke told the pair: “Oh wow, I’m a bit overwhelmed by that. That was so good! I’m really, really impressed. Well done you!”

Meanwhile, Craig Revel Horwood said: “Fantastic hips. Gorgeous amount of bounce. It was brilliant.”

Shirley Ballas added: “This piece of music was rather subtle, it was quite soft and I thought you portrayed the music spot on.

“I just thought it was beautifully delivered.”

Motsi Mabuse also said: “I’m just really impressed, the way your body was working. Upstairs you look like ‘I’m just taking a walk in the park’. You made me happy with that, well done.”

Read more: Strictly: Helen Skelton seeks ‘revenge’ on ex-husband Richie Myler with new TV show?

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC One, tomorrow night (December 3), at 5:40pm.

What do you think of Hamza’s routine? Did you like the song choice? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.