Strictly star Hamza Yassin issued warning ahead of Blackpool week

Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza Yassin has been issued a warning ahead of his Blackpool week performance.

The popular CBeebies personality racked up another high score alongside Jowita Przystal last weekend, awarded 38 by the judges.

Their Afrobeats-inspired Couple’s Choice routine was also a hit with viewers. Indeed, one poll indicated the wildlife cameraman and his pro partner were respondents’ top choice when it came to voting.

Furthermore the Strictly pairing are also a favourite with the bookies. Priced with some oddsmakers at just 2/5, Hamza and Jowita are tipped to claim the 2022 series Glitterball trophy.

However, one analyst reckons Hamza will have to keep a few matters in mind to get through his next performance before he eyes up a berth in the final.

A round of excellent scores for Strictly stars Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Secret’ to Strictly star Hamza’s success

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, body language expert Darren Stanton believes the rapport between Hamza and Jowita has been key to their achievements.

Additionally, Darren thinks their bond is becoming “even stronger”.

He said: “Hamza has gone from strength to strength each week and has probably been the most consistent performer throughout the whole competition.

“Hamza seems to have such a deep connection to his partner Jowita, which has been the secret to his success in my opinion.

“He clearly places all of his trust in Jowita and the pair have grown an even stronger connection in recent weeks.”

Hamza ‘trusts’ Jowita, body language expert claims (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Feelings are reciprocated’

Furthermore, Darren believes Jowita is similarly determined to perform at their best on every occasion.

He went on: “These feelings are clearly reciprocated by Jowita, which comes out in their level of performance on the dance floor.”

Additionally, Darren seems to agree with the bookies about the pair’s potential.

“Hamza is certainly one of my favourites to be in the final and potentially win the competition,” he said.

Will Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal make it all the way to the final? Could they win the whole series? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly Hamza: ‘What he must do to win’

But Darren insists Hamza must maintain his confidence – and strive to make further improvement.

“However, this is only possible if he holds his nerves and continues to progress in the same way,” he concluded.

Hamza’s impressive efforts haven’t just wowed audiences – they’ve also had an affect on him physically, too.

The 32-year-old recently revealed that training and performing has lead to weight loss of over a stone!

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday November 19, at 7.45pm.

