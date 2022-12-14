Strictly star Hamza Yassin makes ‘rescue’ while filming for It Takes Two

Strictly star Hamza Yassin put his wildlife skills to good use this week at the BBC.

Hamza was busy filming the Strictly spin-off It Takes Two earlier this morning when a bird crisis caught his attention.

It turns out a bird had managed to find itself trapped at BBC studios.

But fear not, as Hamza was ready and eager to jump in and help out.

Strictly star Hamza Yassin comes to the rescue at the BBC

A video clip was posted on Instagram that said: “So we are at It Takes Two and there was a little rescue this morning.

“There was a robin that was stuck in a window. They managed to call me in. We’ve got him and we’re just about to release him back into the wild.

“But let me show you a cool trick beforehand.”

Hamza then cradled the robin in his hand and added: “So one way of releasing birds, if you put the bird on their back like this, and gently hold out, they think you’ve still got them. And that’s how it’s done.”

Hamza is hugely passionate about the animal kingdom.

Earlier this year, he said on Instagram: “Animals make us understand the planet differently.

“Whether we regard them as some of the most dangerous creatures or see them as some of the cutest things ever. If we take the time to learn to understand them, they will change our way of thinking and behaving towards Mother Nature.”

Hamza announces exciting news

Meanwhile, Hamza was recently announced as the latest celeb to join the Strictly tour next year.

In a statement, he said: “Strictly has changed my life in ways I never imagined. So to be doing the tour on top of it all is a dream come true!

“I’ve heard the tour audiences are unparalleled, so I’ll be relishing the atmosphere every night, and I’m so excited to share that experience with my fellow dancers – not to mention the judges.”

Other stars that are confirmed to perform are Molly Rainford, Will Mellor, Ellie Simmonds and Tyler West.

In addtion, judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke will also be joining the dancers for the first time.

Will went on to add: “Strictly has been one of the most memorable and emotional journeys I’ve ever been on! Stepping out of my comfort zone and being a part of this massive show is something I’ll never forget.

“I can’t wait to put on my dancing shoes and go around the country to perform on huge stages in front of thousands of people who have watched and supported us. Bring on the tour!”

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs Saturday December 17 at 7:05pm on BBC One.

