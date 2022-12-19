Hamza Yassin and Helen Skelton ‘set to team up for huge TV project’ after Strictly success

Strictly Come Dancing co-stars Hamza Yassin and Helen Skelton are reportedly set to team up for a huge TV project in the near future.

Presenter Helen and wildlife cameraman Hamza have featured regularly on Countryfile over the years.

So after Hamza took home the glitterball trophy and Helen became the fan favourite on the ballroom floor, it’s only fitting that the pair join forces and co-host the series!

Here’s everything we know about Hamza and Helen’s reported upcoming project together.

Strictly stars Hamza and Helen co-hosting Countryfile together?

Beeb bosses are apparently set to reunite Strictly stars Hamza and Helen as co-presenters of the BBC series Countryfile.

Hamza shocked the nation after he came first in the Strictly Come Dancing final on Saturday night.

After winning the glitterball trophy, Hamza praised his dance partner Jowita saying: “Words can’t describe how I feel. Jowita, you are an angel disguised as a human being.”

But despite losing to Hamza in the dancing competition, Helen is set to put their ballroom battles behind them and reportedly join forces on the popular nature show.

After their incredible time in the ballroom over the last 13 weeks, the BBC is hoping to cash in on Hamza and Helen’s popularity and bring even more fans to the show, reports claim.

A TV insider told The Sun: “It’s a huge opportunity for Hamza and Helen as Countryfile‘s ratings eclipse most soap operas.

“But it’s unlikely to be the only project they both get.”

Although Hamza previously worked as a camera operator for Countryfile, the pair have actually never worked together.

But that will all change once the duo team up to bring more viewers to the BBC One series it seems!

Hamza Yassin and Helen Skelton to host their own shows?

The good news doesn’t end there as Hamza and Helen will also apparently be hosting their own shows for the BBC.

Following his successful win on Strictly, Hamza is reportedly in talks to front his own nature show.

And Helen may also bag a show “based around her adventurous and bubbly personality”.

According to The Sun: “Hamza is set to front his own nature show. While Helen is expected to get her own vehicle based around her adventurous and bubbly personality.”

We’re excited to see what’s in store for the pair!

ED! has contacted reps for Helen and Hamza for comment.

