Strictly star Hamza Yassin admits he ‘rebelled’ against his mum as he makes revelation about his hair

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 star Hamza Yassin made a funny admission on This Morning today as he made a revelation about his hair.

The Countryfile star revealed that some parts of his hair are over 17 years old!

Hamza and Jowita appeared on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Hamza Yassin on Strictly

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Strictly Come Dancing stars Hamza and his dance partner, Jowita Przystal appear on the show.

Together, they spoke about their Strictly journey so far.

At the start of the interview, Phillip Schofield spoke about Hamza’s famously long hair after seeing a clip of him on the show.

“I was just saying then, before we get on to the dancing and stuff, your hair looks amazing in that!” he said.

“Thank you very much,” Hamza replied.

“The longest bit, the end, is how old?” Phillip asked.

“17 years,” Hamza said, picking up the end of his hair and showing it to Phillip and Holly Willoughby.

“Wow!” Phillip exclaimed.

Hamza spoke about his hair on the show today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Hamza then went on to make a hilarious admission about how he “rebelled” against his mum when he was younger.

“I remember my mum used to sit me down, me and my brothers and my dad, and just give us the number two the whole time,” he said.

“And then I just rebelled one year and was like ‘I’m done’ and that was it,” he said.

Phillip then went to say that Hamza’s hair is a “proper thing to use” when dancing.

“Yeah, it’s kind of like Jowita’s dress, we kind of try and include it,” he said.

“Because if the dress is flowing, let my hair flow as well,” he added as Phillip and Holly laughed.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Holly said.

Phillip and Holly were full of praise for Hamza (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Phillip praise Hamza

Holly then went on to praise Hamza for his performances in the first two weeks of the competition.

“Well done, because we’re two weeks in, you’ve been brilliant,” she said.

“I mean, the first week, I think you just took everybody by surprise – there was this incredible ballroom dancer there,” she continued.

“Did you know you had that in you?” she asked. “No, I must admit,” he said. “Jowita kind of brought it out of me.”

Jowita then went on to praise Hamza, saying that he worked “really hard” from day one.

She then said that when she first met him and they did a little dance, she knew “straight away” that there is a “lot of talent” in him.

“You are a ballroom dancer, and I’m going to bring it out,” she said.

Hamza and Jowita will be performing a Rumba to the Jurrasic Park theme tune on Saturday night (October 8). They will be hoping to improve on the score of 24 they picked up last weekend.

Strictly continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday at 6:30pm.

