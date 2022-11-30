Strictly fans have voiced their fears for Hamza Yassin ahead of his samba on Friday night (December 2).

This week, Strictly is set to shift in the schedules due to the football.

And, after viewers got their heads around the fact they’ll be watching the dance floor action a day earlier than usual, this week’s dances were revealed.

Fear for Hamza and professional partner Jowita Przystal soon followed…

Strictly fans have shared some fears for Hamza ahead of this weekend’s show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans share fears for Hamza

Cast your mind back to the second elimination of the series, which saw Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice exit the show.

They danced a samba to a Hakuna Matata from The Lion King.

It saw them dance wearing padded Lion King-themed onesies and crash out of the competition.

Now, with Musicals Week approaching, the song choices, movies and dances have been revealed.

And Hamza is doing a samba to a song from The Lion King.

Sound familiar? Well fans of the wildlife presenter are hoping that Giovanni and Richie’s fate doesn’t befall Hamza and Jowita.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Hamza and Jowita to dance the samba

A post on the official Strictly Instagram page revealed what the pair would be dancing to.

Hamza and Jowita will perform a samba to They Live In You from The Lion King.

And the news has got fans a little hot under the collar…

I am begging Vicky Gill to incinerate the Lion King onesies and not pass them onto Hamza and Jowita #ItTakesTwo — AJ, Goth Christmas edition 🕸️🎃 (@uisgebeatha) November 29, 2022

Fans react to this week’s routine

“Hamza and a Lion King samba. Richie did that for Movies Week,” said one.

“Really? The Lion King again? Kinda thought Hamza might be Dr Doolittle,” said another.

“Lion King in movie week AND musicals week? Not very imaginative,” slammed another.

Others issued a plea to the BBC costume department.

“Sorry I’m not trying to be rude about the costumes but please do not dress Hamza and Jowita in Poundland onesies like you did with Richie and Gio,” said one.

Others shared fears for Hamza.

“Hamza needs to up his game for a samba – he was average last week despite what Shirley and Mosti said,” declared one.

“They live in you from The Lion King FOR A SAMBA? That a reach and a half even for Strictly standards. That’s a ballroom song,” said another sharing their fears.

“Both He Lives in You from the Lion King and Hamza are my favourites but how is this going to be done well with Samba?! Good luck with the choreo Jowita,” said another.

Strictly star Hamza in costume drama?

Others said they were looking forward to the routine, “as long as they’re not given ‘novelty’ costumes”.

“Praying to the Strictly gods that Vicky Gill makes the right choices this week with costumes” said one.

“I am begging Vicky Gill to incinerate the Lion King onesies and not pass them onto Hamza and Jowita,” another said.

Read more: Strictly star Hamza Yassin given huge boost as BBC ‘backs’ him ahead of quarter-final

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.