Strictly star Hamza Yassin’s cute hidden comment to Jowita during routine revealed

A sweet comment made by Hamza Yassin on Strictly Come Dancing at the weekend has been revealed.

Over the weekend, the celebrities took to the Strictly dance floor to battle it out once against to remain in the competition.

During the episode, the remaining contestants danced to songs and theme tunes inspired by the BBC’s biggest shows of the last 100 years.

Hamza and his partner, Jowita Przystał, performed a dance to celebrate the BBC’s nature programming and scored 35 points.

Now, a sweet remark made during their performance has been revealed by the BBC.

The show’s official Twitter account tweeted a video of “hidden sounds” during the show, and wrote: “Ready for Week Five of the secret sounds of #Strictly? Here’s one we made earlier…”

Numerous clips were featured, including one of Hamza during his dance last weekend.

Hamza Yassin came top of the leaderboard last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Hamza Yassin makes adorable remark to Jowita

In the adorable clip, Hamza said: “It’s so cold.”

Jowita replied: “Are you sure we’re going to be fine?”

To which Hamza said: “I’m gonna be good, my love.”

Meanwhile, Hamza has been having a wildly successful run in the competition so far.

Ready for Week Five of the secret sounds of #Strictly? Here's one we made earlier… pic.twitter.com/5NrVSnRL1Q — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 24, 2022

He’s yet to comment on his 35 points from last weekend. However, the week before he scored a whopping 39 points from the judges.

Following his successful night, Hamza took to Instagram to share his thanks.

“What-a-night! I would like to thank everyone who voted for @jowitaprzystal and I to stay in this amazing competition. We appreciate all the love, support and the messages you guys have been sending us. So thank you very much,” he wrote.

“I would like to take the time and thank @jennytaps1 and @patrickhelm for helping us with this wonderful choreography.

He added: “And finally….. Jowita; you are a magnificent, fearless strong woman and all the praise should really be directed at you. You are one of a kind! So thank you.”

Hamza Yassin is currently bookies’ favourite to win the competition (Credit: BBC)

What else happened on Strictly?

Meanwhile, last weekend former Arsenal defender Tony Adams once again avoided the bottom two despite getting the worst marks.

Instead, Molly Rainford and Jayde Adams battled it out, with the comedian being sent home.

Following the result, Jayde said: “This has been the best thing I have ever done in my life and I will carry it to my grave, and it has been an absolute pleasure working with you [Karen Hauer] and learning about so much that will go into my own stuff, in my own work.

“You are one of the most gifted people I have ever worked with, Karen.”

“I’ve done shows before, and nothing holds a candle to the way that this show is run. It is an incredible thing to be a part of as a performer, we are so looked after, and in this industry where so many people aren’t looked after, this show is incredible,” she added.

Read more: Richard Madeley slams Strictly amidst fears for Hamza after ‘silly’ Richie and Giovanni decision

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, Saturday October 29 at 6:50pm.

Meanwhile, are you a fan of Hamza Yassin on Strictly? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.