Strictly star Hamza Yassin has been hotly tipped to be this series’ winner, having repeatedly topped the leader board and scoring perfect 10s in many routines.

But Hamza’s odds of winning Strictly 2022 could be (quick)stepping away as new data reveals he’s no longer the show favourite.

According to online search trends analysed by Gambling.com, there’s a new favourite in town…

Hamza is the public’s second most searched contestant behind Kym (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Bad news for Hamza

The data looked at which of the remaining contestants is the most searched for star in Google over the past month.

And it revealed that Kym Marsh is the fan favourite.

This news comes despite the former Coronation Street star not performing in last week’s show after she was forced to miss a week due to her testing positive for Covid-19.

Kym is set to make a triumphant return this weekend.

It’s an about turn from bosses after boxer Nicola Adams was forced to quit the show in 2020 after her professional partner Katya Jones caught the virus.

Harsh criticism from Anton

It will come as a fresh blow to Strictly’s Hamza who was at the receiving end of some harsh criticism from judge Anton du Beke last week.

Alongside his professional partner Jowita Przystal, the Countrylife cameraman performed an Argentine Tango to Libertango by Bond.

But it wasn’t to Anton’s taste who said: “This was a dance of two halves for me. The top half was intense. It was calm; it was strong; it was leading; it was powerful.

“The bottom half looked like you played centre-forward for Bradford City.”

And the criticism piled on, with fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood chiming in with: “I totally agree with Anton. It was extremely messy.

“I felt like you’d only concentrated really on the top half, which worked brilliantly, and if I was going to love any part of the dance, it was the top half.”

Hamza is due to perform a samba to They Live In You from The Lion King this Friday (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Hamza scores high

But it’s not all bad news. Anton awarded the pair nine points and they scored an impressive 37 points in total landing them in second place behind Will Mellor.

And second place is something Strictly’s Hazma will no doubt be getting used to.

The search data showed that he is the British public’s second most searched contestant behind Kym. So he can lick his wounds with some reassurance.

Hot on his heels is Fleur East who is the third most popular, while Helen Skelton moves in behind her.

They’re followed by Molly Rainford. And the least searched Strictly celebrity is Will Mellor – despite him topping the leader board last week.

Claims of a popularity contest

The revelations come after former Strictly contestant Dan Walker claimed that the show is a popularity contest.

Speaking at the Pride of Britain awards last month, the news presenter – who made it to the Strictly quarter finals last year with Nadiya Bychkova – said: “Well, it’s not a dance competition is it?

“It’s half a popularity contest, it’s an entertainment show. It doesn’t matter how good you are on the dance floor, you’ve got to connect with the audience.”

He also threw his support behind Hazma, adding: “Hamza’s unstoppable, he’s going to win it.”

The competition heats up

But before he can think about getting his hands on the glitter ball trophy, Strictly’s Hazma needs to face the music – quite literally – for Musicals wWeek.

The quarter-finals are taking place live this Friday at 8pm instead of the usual Saturday slot because of the World Cup.

And, as the countdown to the final begins, the competition is heating up and the stars are pulling out all of the stops.

Hamza is due to perform a samba to They Live In You from The Lion King.

