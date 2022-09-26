Strictly favourite Hamza Yassin could be in trouble next week, according to some concerned viewers.

Will Mellor and Hamza Yassin came joint top of the leaderboard for the first live show of Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

Both stars earned an impressive score of 34 out of 40.

“Jowita’s absolutely amazing,” said Hamza on Saturday night. “She’s been working me so hard and it’s all paid off when the judges are saying all those amazing comments – it’s all thanks to her.”

However, next week he is having to take on Latin.

As a result, some viewers have cast doubt over whether Hamza will be able to achieve the same success two weeks in a row.

Hamza Yassin topped the scoreboard on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly viewers concerned for Hamza Yassin in Week 2

“#Strictly Really good that from Hamza! Let’s wait for the Latin though,” said one viewer.

A second fan wrote: “The question is, can Hamza do Latin, and can Will do Ballroom? #Strictly”.

“Yes, but can Hamza do Latin?” another asked.

The question is, can Hamza do Latin?

However, other fans aren’t as concerned.

One said: “I’m excited to see what Hamza can bring to the Latin Routines from next week. More technically challenging but I think he’ll still do well. This partnership again has wonderful potential for sure. I can’t wait for Week 2. #Strictly.”

“I thought Hamza and Helen both showed real grace, elegance and a promising amount of technique in ballroom. I hope the public get behind them. #scd #strictly,” said another.

While a third commenter added: “Hamza and Jowita – 8.5 another unexpected surprise. Beautiful frame and great chorgraphing by jowita. Cant wait until next week. #Strictly”.

When he was unveiled for the BBC show, Hamza played down his dancing prowess.

He said: “I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.

“I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be there dancing live in front of the British public.”

Hamza went on: “My dance skills are currently at the level of 1970s disco vibe. But I’m ready to work hard and will be shaking it every time I get the chance. Shake it ‘til you make it!”

Viewers are concerned for Hamza Yassin this week (Credit: BBC)

Who is Hamza Yassin?

Appearances on Countryfile, Animal Park, The One Show and This Morning may be Hamza’s most prominent claims to TV fame.

In late 2020 he fronted Channel 4 documentary series Scotland: My Life in the Wild. It contained eye-opening footage of the Scottish landscape and the wildlife that lives among it.

And a year later, in late 2021, Hamza hosted Scotland: Escape to the Wilderness.

This four-part run saw him take celebrities Martin Clunes, Ben Miller, Baroness Sayeeda Warsi and Rev Richard Coles across even wilder terrain.

