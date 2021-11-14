Strictly guest star James Blunt is officially the funniest celebrity – and these tweets prove it!

Strictly guest star James Blunt is known for his smash hit Beautiful, but since its release, he’s also become known as somewhat of a keyboard warrior.

The singer, who appears on Strictly tonight, has a seriously unexpected sense of humour.

It comes out most online, and his comebacks are pretty legendary.

Let’s take a look back at some of his best…

James Blunt has become known for his Twitter persona (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James Blunt’s best Twitter comebacks

People love to hate James, and he’s come to learn this very quickly.

As a result, he seems to really enjoy poking fun at himself and the results are pretty hilarious.

Yeah, I bought those 20 million albums myself. RT @TroyJosephDavis: no one really likes James Blunt right? — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) April 17, 2015

“James Blunt just has an annoying face and a highly irritating voice,” tweeted one not-so-big fan of the singer.

In response, he said: “And no mortgage!”

Just that and a few super models. RT @_idkmatilda: has James blunt done anything other than that one song in his whole career — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 8, 2015

Amazing.

Back in 2013, a music fan tweeted: “Why does James Blunt sing like his willy is being stood on?”

James, being James, had the perfect response too.

And no mortgage. RT @hettjones: James Blunt just has an annoying face and a highly irritating voice — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) December 24, 2013

The Beautiful singer eloquently replied: “Damn thing’s always getting caught under my feet.”

After the release of his debut single, James went on to become somewhat of a running joke among music fans.

Damn thing's always getting caught under my feet. RT @laurenlyall: Why does James Blunt sing like his willy is being stood on? — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 16, 2013

While he’s released numerous albums since – all quite well received by critics – sadly that hasn’t changed.

But James doesn’t seem to mind.

NO NEED. I HAVE A NEW ALBUM COMING SOON. @katy_nicolson: Can we all take a moment and remember just how terrible James Blunt was — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 18, 2013

One troll tweeted: “Can we all take a moment and remember just how terrible James Blunt was?”

James then joked back: “NO NEED. I HAVE A NEW ALBUM COMING SOON.”

I swear on my life, I don't. RT @Espinalx3: No worries at least James Blunt thinks you are beautiful. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) June 11, 2013

Depends where I put it. RT @paulinaboncan: Little bit of james blunt never hurt anybody — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) June 3, 2016

James even had a run-in with Piers Morgan (Credit: Splashnews)

James Blunt comes for Piers Morgan

Meanwhile, even celebrities aren’t safe from James’ comebacks.

On the day that Donald Trump won the presidential election, James had a book coming out.

Maybe the rest of the world has, @piersmorgan, but you, I’m not so sure. https://t.co/GXI7t06ZOo — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) November 5, 2020

He tweeted: “Just to add to the misery…my book comes out today.”

Piers Morgan then responded: “Haven’t we suffered enough?” to which James replied: “Maybe the rest of the world has, Piers Morgan, but you, I’m not so sure.”

Ouch!

The tweet went down well with followers and ended up going viral. It was liked almost 30,000 times in the end, sorry Piers!

