Strictly guest star James Blunt is officially the funniest celebrity – and these tweets prove it!

Strictly guest star James Blunt is known for his smash hit Beautiful, but since its release, he’s also become known as somewhat of a keyboard warrior.

The singer, who appears on Strictly tonight, has a seriously unexpected sense of humour.

It comes out most online, and his comebacks are pretty legendary.

Let’s take a look back at some of his best…

James Blunt
James Blunt has become known for his Twitter persona (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James Blunt’s best Twitter comebacks

People love to hate James, and he’s come to learn this very quickly.

As a result, he seems to really enjoy poking fun at himself and the results are pretty hilarious.

“James Blunt just has an annoying face and a highly irritating voice,” tweeted one not-so-big fan of the singer.

In response, he said: “And no mortgage!”

Amazing.

Back in 2013, a music fan tweeted: “Why does James Blunt sing like his willy is being stood on?”

James, being James, had the perfect response too.

The Beautiful singer eloquently replied: “Damn thing’s always getting caught under my feet.”

After the release of his debut single, James went on to become somewhat of a running joke among music fans.

While he’s released numerous albums since – all quite well received by critics – sadly that hasn’t changed.

But James doesn’t seem to mind.

One troll tweeted: “Can we all take a moment and remember just how terrible James Blunt was?”

James then joked back: “NO NEED. I HAVE A NEW ALBUM COMING SOON.”

James Blunt
James even had a run-in with Piers Morgan (Credit: Splashnews)

James Blunt comes for Piers Morgan

Meanwhile, even celebrities aren’t safe from James’ comebacks.

On the day that Donald Trump won the presidential election, James had a book coming out.

He tweeted:  “Just to add to the misery…my book comes out today.”

Piers Morgan then responded: “Haven’t we suffered enough?” to which James replied: “Maybe the rest of the world has, Piers Morgan, but you, I’m not so sure.”

Ouch!

The tweet went down well with followers and ended up going viral. It was liked almost 30,000 times in the end, sorry Piers!

