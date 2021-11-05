Strictly star Graziano Di Prima has lifted the lid on romance rumours surrounding the dance competition.

It’s been a hotbed of gossip and will they/won’t they since the season kicked off.

So here’s a quick recap on the romance rumours we’ve all been talking about.

The Strictly romance rumours

Last Saturday poor pro Kai Widdrington was centre of attention for match-makers on set.

Claudia Winkleman joined his celeb partner AJ Odudu’s own nephew in urging them to lock lips.

Meanwhile, viewers were beside themselves in week four when Adam Peaty and Katya Jones had an ‘almost kiss’ at the end of their Tango.

Olympian Adam even seemed to check himself and realise he was on camera before pulling back.

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones dancing on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

However, Eiri Munro, Adam’s girlfriend, took it in good humour.

She joked on TikTok at the time: “When you see your man almost kiss another woman on TV and then realise 10 million other people were watching.”

Giovanni Pernice has also been getting gossips going by spending a lot of time with his celeb partner, EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis.

He has been spotted with her several times away from rehearsals, since suddenly ending his whirlwind romance with Love Island’s Maura Higgins.

Nothing as juicy as most of us would like, sadly.

Despite all the rumours and obvious chemistry between the pros and the celebs, Graziano insists he hasn’t seen anything romantic going on backstage.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Graziano said: “The problem is we have so much work, so much rehearsals and so much pressure, do you think the couples do something?

Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“Absolutely not, man.

“I’m in love with all of them. I can see any spot, any five minutes break; they’re rehearsing. There’s no romance I think this season.”

Graziano exited the competition on Sunday after he and Judi Love lost out in the dance-off to Adam and Katya.

